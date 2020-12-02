Dorothy Goodman

Funeral services for Mrs. Dorothy Goodman were held 2 p.m. Friday, November 27, 2020, in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Scott Bloodworth officiating. Burial followed in Gibson County Memory Gardens.

Mrs. Goodman, 85, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at NHC Healthcare in Milan.

She was born in Humboldt, Tenn. to the late Morris Lee Canada and Mary Lucille Maupin Canada. Mrs. Goodman was a retired cost accountant with Wilson Sporting Goods. She was a member of Sitka Church of Christ.

Mrs. Goodman was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband of 25 years, Thomas Goodman.

She is survived by her daughters, Mary Ann Smith and husband Joe, Jane Lumley and husband Wayne, and Linda Cartwright and husband Wade; sister, Martha Espey; grandchildren, Timothy Smith and wife Maryann, Amanda Lumley, Lindsey Smith and husband Kevin, and Will Cartwright; and seven great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Sitka Church of Christ.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.