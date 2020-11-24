Trenton Christmas parade is set for Nov. 30

By Crystal Burns

For the second consecutive year, the Trenton Downtown Committee is ushering in the Christmas season with a Christmas parade.

Festivities kick off at 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30 with The Missing Fifth performing at the Downtown Pedestrian Park. Parade lineup begins at 5 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home on South College Street, and the parade starts at 6. This year’s route will take parade participants around Court Square, ending at the parking lot next to the Gibson County Memorial Library on South High Street.

There is no charge to enter the parade. Contact Lindsey Ingram at 731-855-1991 or lindseyingram@gibsoncountylibrary.com for more information.

All spectators are strongly encouraged to wear face masks and spread out along the parade route as much as possible.

“We’re using the route because in years past, the parade went around Court Square, but also because we want to give people ample room to socially distance,” Ingram said.

At 7 p.m., the city’s Christmas tree, which committee members trimmed last week, will be lit in an official ceremony featuring Santa Claus. Haywood Elam and family will provide the music. Children are invited to visit with Santa after the tree lighting. Children are asked to wear face masks.

Also, following the tree lighting, Mrs. Claus will host Story Time on the patio of To The Last Drop Coffee Shop on South College Street.

Throughout the afternoon and evening, festivities will include free face painting, free hot chocolate compliments of Kim’s Beauty Shop, free cider compliments of the Greater Gibson County Area Chamber of Commerce with Freed House ornaments available for purchase (proceeds benefit the downtown committee), musicians performing around Court Square featuring Bridget Harper and Tony Burriss with Kim Rodamaker, craft vendors located in the empty lot next to Security Bank on South College Street (Lulu’s 4 You by Skye, Noel’s Boutique, Rings & More Jewelry, Sassy Fras Designs, Siler Sisters’ Jewelry, Southern Belle Aromas, Southern Grace Designs, and Wyldewood Soapworks, and food vendors (Boudreaux’s Wings, Heritage Cheesecake Company, Mama Lopez, Motley’s BBQ, and Rissa’s Bakes).

B’s Potato House, Cotton’s Café, Ivy Gate, and Square Tavern located downtown will be open during that time.