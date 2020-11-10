Wilma Smythe Mullikin Mays

Mrs. Wilma Mays, 81 of Medina passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Friday, November 6, 2020.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10 at Friendship Baptist Church near Medina with Bro. Jason Jackson and Bro. George McMinn officiating. Burial followed in Hopewell Cemetery.

Mrs. Mays was born in Lake County to the late Rev. Jody Dorris Mullikin and Eula Perkins Mullikin. She grew up in Tiptonville and attended school in Ridgely. In 1958, she moved to Medina where she married her husband of 35 years, Edward Mays. She was a faithful member of Friendship Baptist Church and often taught the Adult Sunday School Class. Mrs. Mays enjoyed flowers, animals, collecting dolls, and cooking and eating; but she loved Jesus and her family above all.

Mrs. Mays was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sisters, Betty Lillian Turnbow, Mildred Morris Wiggins, Beulah A. Long, Eulah Gertrude Mullikin and Mary Helen Ethridge. She was the baby of the family.

She is survived by her sons, John D. Mays and Ronnie L. Mays of Medina; grandson, Dawson Riley-Lynn Mays; and a host of extended family and friends.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.