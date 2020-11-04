Trenton police seek info on Halloween vandalism

By Crystal Burns

The Trenton Police Department is seeking information on vandalism that occurred Halloween night on Church Street.

According to Chief Bill Cusson, four vehicles parked on the street between the 400 and 700 blocks of Church Street were vandalized when suspect(s) spray painted lines and spots on them. A garage door was also vandalized with spray paint of the area code 731 and male genitalia, Cusson said.

Investigators have obtained video from a resident that shows what appears to be a 1990s model Ford F-150 extended cab pickup truck that is light in color. Cusson said the video shows what looks like a driver and one passenger drive up to the first vehicle and spray paint a line on it. He said the suspect(s) may not have had to exit the truck to cause thousands of dollars of damage to the vehicles.

Cusson said the incidents appear to be random. Officers are working to get a snapshot of the pickup truck to release to the public in seeking help finding the suspect(s). Cusson said the video is too grainy to get a license plate number.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Trenton Police Department at 731-855-1413