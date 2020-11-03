Goofy Ghouls

HUMOROUS COSTUMES – Humboldt Jr./Sr. High School’s very own Madea (Tyra Mitchell, left) plays the Tyler Perry role perfectly. Dynamix took Halloween by the tail as the team members dressed as characters from the television show “Tiger King”. Joe Exotic (Tyler Hawk, right photo) and Carol Baskins (Kelly Walker) along with tigers, Chloe West and Kirsten Solomon.

 

