26-year-old kills couple, shoots self

Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas has confirmed the deaths of three individuals, saying a 26-year-old male shot and killed a married couple in Trenton and later shot himself in Kenton on Friday night.

Thomas said the department would not release the names of the deceased at this time.

The sheriff’s press release states that deputies responded to a 911 call at 44 Henry Dickey Road in Trenton at about 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. Deputies located two victims inside the house – a 76-year-old male and a 75-year-old female. Further investigation revealed the married couple was deceased from apparent gunshot wounds, Thomas said. There was no sign of forced entry or that the victims had been robbed. The suspected murder weapon was located in the victims’ home, Thomas said.

Detectives developed a family member of the couple’s as a person of interest. Thomas said deputies later approached a home at 134 Rutherford Highway in Kenton, where they believed the suspect could be located. While approaching the home, deputies heard a single gunshot from inside the home. They forced entry into the house and located a 26-year-old male dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Thomas said.

Thomas said there was evidence located with the 26-year-old and in his vehicle that links him to the original scene at Henry Dickey Road.

The bodies were sent for autopsies with results pending. Thomas said the investigation is ongoing.

“This is a very unfortunate and tragic event,” he said. “A family has lost three family members, and the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office asks that you not only lift this family up in prayers but be respectful of the family during this time.”

Thomas thanked the TBI and District Attorney General Frederick Agee and Assistant District Attorney General Jason Scott for their assistance in the investigation.

“This was a collaborative effort to achieve closure to this matter for the family involved,” he said.

This story will be updated as more information is released.