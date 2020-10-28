Harlan Morris to host trick-or-treaters

By Crystal Burns

Harlan Morris Administrator Amanda Newell said she had heard how big Halloween was at the retirement home in Trenton, but she didn’t realize just how big until last year.

“Hundreds of people lined these halls,” she said. “There were people everywhere. Our residents absolutely loved watching the kids come.”

Newell knew that this year would be different, as owners St. John’s Community Services, have put safety measures in place to try to keep COVID-19 from the facility, but she wanted to find a way to make Halloween work.

“I just don’t want everything taken away,” she said.

On Saturday, Oct. 31, from 3 to 5 p.m., families are welcome to bring their children to Harlan Morris for outdoor, socially distanced trick or treating. Residents will be sitting on the porches and will deliver candy to children by dropping it into an 8- or 10-ft. tube to dispense into each child’s bag or bucket.

Only one family will be allowed on each porch at a time, and Harlan Morris employees will be in the parking lot to manage the crowd and keep families and residents safe. Even though the event will be outside, everyone must wear a face mask.

“We’ve been very fortunate in this building with keeping COVID out,” she said. “We’re not going to do anything to jeopardize that.”

Harlan Morris has been allowing outdoor visits between families and residents for some time, and Newell said leaders are currently finalizing a limited indoor visitation policy that follows guidelines released by Governor Bill Lee.