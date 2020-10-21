More than 5,200 voted early in first four days

By Crystal Burns

More than 5,200 registered Gibson County voters cast their ballots during the first four days of the early voting period, which opened Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Gibson County Administrator of Elections Julieanne Hart reported a grand total of 5,242 votes. Hart noted that election officials signed in 599 voters in just three hours Saturday, Oct. 17. Saturday also marked the first time during the current early voting period that voting at the Medina Municipal Complex outpaced voting at the Ed Jones Agri-Plex in Trenton, 320 to 279.

Hart reported 1,466 people voted in Gibson County on Oct. 14. The grand total of 1,863 includes the 390 people who voted by mail prior to Oct. 14 and the seven people who voted as property rights voters.

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett reported a record-breaking 273,325 people cast their ballots by voting early or absentee by mail statewide on Oct. 14, a 91% increase from the first day of early voting in 2016 and a 120% increase over 2012.

Hargett followed that news Oct. 16, saying that one out of 10 registered voters in the state had already cast their ballots.

Early voting wraps up Thursday, Oct. 29. Registered Gibson County voters may vote at the Ed Jones Agri-Plex in Trenton or the Medina Municipal Complex from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Sample ballots are available for download from the Gibson County Election Commission website at www.gibsonelections.com. For more information, contact the Gibson County Election Commission at 731-855-7669.