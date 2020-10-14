Early voting starts Wednesday

By Crystal Burns

Early voting for the Nov. 5 election starts Wednesday and ends Oct. 29.

Registered Gibson County voters may cast their ballots at the Ed Jones Agri-Plex in Trenton or the Medina Municipal Complex from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The ballot includes federal, state, and local elections.

The ballot for president and vice president features Republican nominees Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence, Democratic nominees Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris, and seven Independent candidates. Tennesseans will also choose a U.S. Senator from Republican nominee Bill Hagerty, Democratic nominee Marquita Bradshaw, and nine Independent candidates.

Locally, Gibson County voters will choose a U.S. Representative for District 8, with Republican incumbent David Kustoff, Democrat Erika Stotts Pearson, and Independents Jon Dillard and James Hart on the ballot. Republican incumbent John D. Stevens and Independent Yahweh Yahweh are running for the District 24 seat in the Tennessee Senate. Republican incumbent Curtis Halford is unopposed in the District 79 Tennessee House of Representatives race.

Municipal races

Bradford – Voters will elect a mayor and two board members. Incumbent Mayor Ray Arnold is seeking re-election and is challenged by Dwayne Reynolds.

Dustin Williams and Kristopher Hardin are the only two Bradford candidates to qualify for the open seats currently held by Aldermen Rachel Arrington and Glenn McCormick who are not seeking re-election.

Dyer – Voters will elect a mayor and four board members. Incumbent Mayor Chris Younger is seeking re-election. He is challenged by Jim Hesse.

Incumbent Aldermen Craig Blackburn, Jennifer E. Hughey, Michael Barron, and Thomas A. Mikkelsen and Timothy Belfiore are vying for the four alderman positions.

Gibson – Voters will elect a mayor and four aldermen. Incumbent Mayor Jim Hill is the only candidate to qualify for the position.

Incumbent Aldermen Angie Arrington, Josh Meals, Billy Loflin, and Jerry Morris will all retain their seats on the board.

Medina – Voters will elect a mayor and two board members. Incumbent Mayor Vance Coleman is seeking re-election. Challengers are Josh Youmans and Mary E. Varner.

Current Aldermen Samuel J. Gilley and Vanessa Presson are the only candidates to qualify for those positions and will retain their seats.

Medina voters will also cast their ballots on a referendum to allow the sale of wine in retail food stores. The referendum is a simple pass or fail based on how many vote.

Rutherford – Voters will elect a mayor and five board members. Incumbent Mayor Sandra Simpson is seeking re-election to a second term. Former mayor Robert H. “Bob” White is challenging her.

Current Aldermen Annie Edwards, Broeck M. Horner, Danny Parker, James Roach, and Mike Hensley will all retain their seats on the board.

Yorkville – Current Commissioners Hollis A. Hanks, Jennifer Hurst, and Mack Zarecor will retain their positions.

Sample ballots are available for download from the Gibson County Election Commission website at www.gibsonelections.com. For more information, contact the Gibson County Election Commission at 731-855-7669.