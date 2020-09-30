Own a piece of the new library

By Crystal Burns

The Gibson County Commission voted Sept. 14 to allow the Gibson County Memorial Library Foundation and boards to move forward with plans to build a new library in Trenton.

The Foundation, which is the fundraising arm of the library, followed the news with a plan to raise money for the facility by the foot and an announcement for a potential grant from the Gannett company’s “A Community Thrives” program.

“The new Gibson County Memorial Library building will belong to us all,” said Director Lindsey Ingram. “It will make a statement about the quality of life in our county and serve as a yardstick by which the community as a whole will be measured. Now you can take symbolic ownership of the Gibson County Memorial Library.”

Supporters can purchase a square foot of the planned (approximately) 23,000-sq.ft. building for $100. Each owner will receive a personalized certificate of ownership and recognition permanently displayed in the new library.

Square feet may be purchased in honor or memory of loved ones or given for birthdays, graduation, or other special occasions.

“You will leave a legacy to be recognized for generations,” Ingram said.

From Sept. 21 to Oct. 16, Foundation members are asking those interested in purchasing by the foot to do so online https://acommunitythrives.mightycause.com/organization/Gibson-County-Memorial-Library-Foundation. To be eligible for the Gannet grants, the Foundation must raise $3,000 in the allotted time. Grants range from $10,000 to $100,000.

Donations less than $100 may also be made on the site.

Library staff will be available to assist those wishing to make online donations at the library, 303 South High Street in Trenton, during normal library hours.

For more information, contact the library at 731-855-1991 or email lindseyingram@gibsoncountylibrary.com.