Trenton team wins 5th place in hot wing championship

By Laurin Stroud

Bourdreaux’s Wingos from Trenton, placed fifth out of 24 teams in the World Championship Hot Wing Contest and Festival which was held virtually this year.

“They put us in brackets and had an hour to vote for each round.” Holly Rowan said, “You had to at least donate $200 to the Ronald McDonald House of Memphis to be entered.”

Friday, Aug. 28, Bourdreaux’s cooked 150 pounds of wings at Sally’s Diner and raised $1,350 for the Ronald McDonald House.

Their next competition will be held in November at Hub City Brewery for the “Brew-Wing” competition.

“If all goes well with COVID, we will be competing in April at the actual contest,” Rowan said. “It’s not just about good food. It is about contributing to the community and charities.”

You can check out Bourdreaux’s Wingos on Facebook, or taste their winning wings on special occasions at Sally’s Diner in Trenton.