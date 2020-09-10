Schools receive meal grants

By Laurin Stroud

USDA has released COVID-19 flexibilities to allow all children 18 years and under to receive free breakfast and lunch through the school meal program.

The new flexibility was effective Sept. 1 and will extend through Dec. 31. The grant was awarded to all schools nationwide.

“So many people have struggled through this pandemic,” said Lisa Seiber-Garland, director of school nutrition for Trenton Special School District. “This will help those families. We are truly blessed.”

Any student enrolled in the Digital Learning Academy or attending in-person learning may receive a free breakfast and lunch each day regardless of his/her current meal status.

“The student can pick up multiple meals any time of the week,” Seiber-Garland said.

They are allowed five breakfasts and five lunches per week.

“Trenton Elementary School was also awarded a fresh fruit and vegetable grant,” Seiber-Garland added. “This grant will allow fresh fruits and vegetables to be sent home with these meals for all elementary students.”

To learn more about this program or to get your child signed up to receive these meals at home, call Seiber-Garland at 731-855-1191 or your child’s school.