Trenton getting out of the city sticker business

By Crystal Burns

As of Jan. 1, 2021, the City of Trenton will be out of the city sticker business.

The board of aldermen voted unanimously at the Aug. 25 City Council meeting to approve the first reading of an ordinance that allows the Gibson County Clerk’s Office to collect money for city stickers. A second reading is required.

The city will pay a one-time fee to the county clerk’s office for a software update needed to take over Trenton’s city sticker sales. The city will also pay the county clerk’s office 5% plus $1 on every city sticker sold.

City stickers will cost $28.

The board also unanimously approved a $249,976 bid from Martin Paving Company in Medina to pave 11 sections of city streets. Mayor Ricky Jackson said the sections total about three miles. He said work wouldn’t begin until the city gets the money.

The city has applied for a loan through the Tennessee Municipal League bond funding. Jackson said he hopes the paving will be completed by the end of October.

Appointments – The board reappointed Ed Joyner, Amy Greer, and Oliver Welch to the Trenton Board of Zoning & Appeals. Joyner’s term expires in March 2024, while terms for Greer and Welch expire in August 2024.

The board reappointed Jimmy Williams and Danny Jones to the Trenton Planning Commission. Their terms expire in August 2024.

The board accepted the resignation of Dona Ledbetter from the planning commission and appointed Christy Allen to fill the unexpired term, which ends in October.

Aldermen’s reports – Alderman Bubba Abbott said the dog park should be finished by the end of August. A ribbon cutting will be held soon.

Alderwoman CeCe Jones said Twin Oaks Technology has done all it can do on the city’s new website. She said once she is able to send descriptions and photos of some of the city’s historic homes, the company can finish the project.

Jones also said renovation of the gazebo at Oakland Cemetery is ongoing and should be completed in time for the annual Veterans Day program held there.

Alderman Tony Burriss said Street Department employees appreciate citizens cutting limbs and branches into smaller sections so employees can more easily load them into the street trucks to haul to the landfill. He said employees have asked that citizens separate their brush from other things they need picked up to make it easier to dispose of properly.

Alderman Billie Wade said the Trenton Police Department currently has four officer positions open and is testing candidates. He said Chief Bill Cusson, who was attending a state convention, is in the process of adopting a policy revision for the use of force that has been drafted through a partnership with the governor, Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police, Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association, TBI, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, and the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission.

Alderman Frank Gibson said the city had issued 24 codes violations, mostly related to citizens leaving their garbage cans in the streets, and two building permits.

Alderman Rickey Graves said the Trenton Fire Department responded to 57 calls for service, two fire alarms, 38 rescue and emergency medical calls, seven public assists, and five wrecks and conducted five investigations during the month.