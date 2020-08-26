Golf balls available for chamber giveaway

The Greater Gibson County Area Chamber of Commerce is selling golf balls for its annual Great Golf Ball Drop, held in conjunction with the annual Business & Industry Golf Outing on Friday, Sept. 11 at the Gibson County Golf Course in Dyer.

Purchase one ball for $5 or five balls for $20. You do not have to be a chamber member to participate.

A bucket of numbered golf balls will be dropped over a golf hole on the day of the tournament. The ball that goes in the hole first or is closest to the hole wins $250. You do not have to be present to win.

Gibson Electric Membership Corporation is sponsoring the drop.

To purchase golf balls, stop by the chamber office located in the Steele Building at 102 South College Street in Trenton. For more information on the drop or the golf outing, contact the chamber at 731-855-0973.