Trenton police implement COVID Directive

By Crystal Burns

Trenton City Council members learned at the July 28 meeting that two Trenton Police Department employees have tested positive for COVID-19, spurring the department to implement a COVID Directive until further notice.

All employees and visitors must wear face masks while inside the police department building. Mandatory temperature checks for all employees are also being done at the start of shifts.

The department currently has three positions open and has tested three candidates, all of whom passed the written exam and oral board. Background investigations are currently being conducted.

Agreement with JDog Junk Removal – The council approved an agreement between the city and JDog Junk Removal to remove trash roll-offs with debris accumulated at the city garage site.

According to the agreement, which takes effect Aug. 1, JDog agrees to remove miscellaneous debris (other than garbage) that has been picked up by Trenton’s street trucks;

JDog agrees to provide sufficient trash bins for Trenton’s use for its deposit of miscellaneous debris;

The location of the trash bins shall be designated by Trenton;

JDog will pick up and haul off trash bins upon Trenton’s request and provide empty trash bins to replace the bins hauled off;

Trenton will pay JDOG $375 for removal of each trash bin for the first five tons of debris plus an additional $42 per ton in excess of five tons;

JDog shall submit monthly billings to Trenton supported by documentation of the amounts removed and billed for;

JDog may not assign this agreement without prior written approval of Trenton;

Either party may terminate this agreement within 30 days written notice to the other party;

JDog shall indemnify and hold Trenton harmless for injuries to persons or property caused in the performance of this agreement.

Street & Sanitation report – In his Street & Sanitation Department report, Alderman Tony Burriss reminded residents that trees and tree trimmings must be cut into sections no more than four feet long in order for the Street Department to pick them up in a city truck.

He also noted that due to regulations from the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation, the Street Department is no longer picking up commercial cardboard. The city will continue to pick up residential cardboard to dispose in open tops. Burriss said the city is looking into a deal that would save money on emptying open tops, but nothing has been finalized.

Park report – In his Shady Acres Park report, Alderman Bubba Abbott said the obstacles for the dog park are on back order and won’t be shipped for another four to six weeks. The city received a $25,000 grant to fund the dog park.

The dog park is located in Shady Acres Park near the Northwest Gibson County YMCA. The fencing has been installed.