Nearly 2,500 Gibson Countians voted early in the State Primary and County General Elections.

Administrator of Elections Julieanne Hart reported a grand total of 2,439 votes cast during the early voting period, which ended Saturday, Aug. 1. Only 32 voters cast ballots in the general election, while 1,903 voted in the Republican Primary and 504 in the Democratic Primary.

Election Day is Thursday. Polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Contested county races include Bradford Special School District Trustee (vote for two), with candidates John Dawson, incumbent Mark A. Hampton, and Christopher Johnstone; and Gibson County Special School District Trustee District 1 (vote for one), with candidates Scott Ball and Kris Holden.

Contested State Republican Primary races include U.S. Senate, with Clifford Adkins, Natisha Brooks, Byron Bush, Roy Dale Cope, Terry Dicus, Tom Emerson Jr., George S. Flinn Jr., Bill Hagerty, John Henry, Kent A. Morrell, Glen L. Neal Jr., John E. Osborne, Aaron L. Pettigrew, David Schuster, and Manny Sethi vying for the nomination.

In the Tennessee House of Representatives District 70 Republican Primary, incumbent Curtis Halford is challenged by Christine Warrington. In the Tennessee Senate District 24 Republican Primary, incumbent John D. Stevens is challenged by Casey L. Hood.

There are two contest races in the State Democratic Primary. Marquita Bradshaw, Gary G. Davis, Robin Kimbrough, James Mackler, and Mark Pickrell are vying for the U.S. Senate to be determined in November. Erika Stotts Pearson, Lawrence A. Pivnick, Hollis W. Skinner, and Savannah Williamson are vying for the U.S. House of Representatives District 8 nomination.