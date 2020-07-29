Gibson County Fair happening Aug. 31-Sept. 5

The Gibson County Fair Association announced last week that the 165th annual event will happen Aug. 31-Sept. 5 in Trenton with some modifications.

“The association, board of directors, concessionaires, and midway provider have met and come up with a plan to host this year’s fair while also keeping in mind the health and wellbeing of those who attend,” President Zach Marbrey said in a press release. “Just as in past years, you can expect great exhibits, livestock shows, a fantastic midway, and the fair food that we all love. However, you will notice some changes to how each aspect is handled this year. Entry times have been extended, sanitizer will be widely available, disinfection of high traffic areas will be increased, all indoor activities have been moved outdoors, and so much more to ensure the safety of each and every person who enters the fairgrounds.”

Persons should be prepared to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms prior to entry.

At this time, face masks are not required but are strongly encouraged. The fair association reserves the right to enforce a mask mandate at any time.

“This decision was not taken lightly, but after listening to each person in our community, we felt this was the best plan to serve each person’s needs,” Marbrey said. “People are traveling outside of our county daily to take part in events and activities, and this is a way we can give them something fun to do right here at home.”

This year’s exhibits and livestock show will be youth only this year. Specific details on each event will be released at a later date.