GCUD board picks Horner to be next GM

By Cara Zarecor

Allyson Horner, the current CFO and assistant general manager of Gibson County Utility District, could be the utility department’s next general manager.

The Gibson County Utility District Board of Commissioners held its monthly meeting Wednesday, July 22 at the main office in Trenton. Board Chairman Paul Spain Jr. said that the five finalists the board selected to fill the upcoming vacancy – Robert Mullins, Laura Coleman, Brian Patterson, Horner, and Douglas Childs – had all accepted invitations to attend an informational meeting on July 8, but Mullins withdrew from consideration on July 2 and Childs withdrew on July 6.

Spain said that no public deliberations or special meetings were scheduled, so he called on each commissioner to give their first, second and third choices when he called their names.

Commissioner Roger Dudley chose Horner, Coleman, and Patterson.

Commissioner Amy Greer chose Coleman, Horner and Patterson.

Commissioner Rich Cunningham chose Horner, Coleman and Patterson.

Commissioner Holt Shoaf chose Horner, Coleman and Patterson.

Spain then announced that Horner had received the most No. 1 votes, followed by Coleman, then Patterson. He said that a salary and benefits package would be presented first to Horner, and if not accepted, the board would move to the No. 2 candidate, and so on.

Commissioners discussed how hard the decision was to make, given the experience and education that each candidate possessed. All commissioners voted in favor upon the motion made to accept Horner as the No. 1 candidate chosen, and a start date for the new general manager will be announced on Aug. 25 during the board’s regular monthly meeting.