Early voting totals 1,226 so far

By Crystal Burns

Early voting in Gibson County totaled 1,226 as of Saturday, July 25.

Gibson County Administrator of Elections Julieanne Hart reported that 976 early voters have cast their ballots in the State Republican Primary, while 233 have voted in the State Democratic Primary. Seventeen early voters have cast ballots in the County General Election only.

Hart noted that Saturday, July 25, 34 county voters cast their ballots at the Medina Municipal Complex compared to 30 at the Ed Jones Agri-plex in Trenton. She said to her knowledge, it’s the first time the Medina location’s single-day early voting totals have surpassed the Trenton location’s.

Hart and county election officials across the state received accolades at the beginning of the early voting period when Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett posted a photo of himself touring the Medina Municipal Complex voting site to social media. Hargett wrote, “I’ve got my mask ready to tour the Gibson County Election Commission’s early voting site in Medina. I’ve been impressed by the work county election officials have done to prepare for elections during #COVID19. Learn more at GoVoteTn.com. #GoVoteTn #TrustedInfo2020.”

Early voting ends Saturday, Aug. 1. All registered voters in Gibson County may vote early at the Medina Municipal Complex or the Ed Jones Agri-Plex.

Election Day is Thursday, Aug. 6.