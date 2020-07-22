County newspapers to commemorate centennial anniversary of 19th Amendment

On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th state to pass the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, ratifying it to the U.S. Constitution.

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, Gibson County Publishing – The Mirror-Exchange, Humboldt Chronicle, Trenton Gazette, and Tri-City Reporter newspapers – will publish a special commemorative insert in their Aug. 11 editions. Highlights will include the story of Banks Turner, a Gibson County legislator who played a decisive role in the historic Tennessee vote, features on prominent women from across the county, and a special photo of the women currently serving the county in elected and appointed roles.

“Our staffs are excited to work on this project together,” said Victor Parkins, co-owner of Gibson County Publishing. “We’re proud of our county’s special connection in giving women the right to vote, and we look forward to sharing that story with our readers.”

Members of the newspapers’ advertising staffs have already begun contacting local businesses for ads in the commemorative edition.

“We hope you’ll acknowledge the women and men who worked so hard to give women the right to vote 100 years ago and recognize those women who make our local businesses and communities successful,” said Scarlet Elliott, co-owner of Gibson County Publishing.

