Trenton police, fire chiefs remind citizens of fireworks ordinance

By Chief Bill Cusson

& Chief Terrence Elam

As we near the Fourth of July Holiday, the Trenton Police and Fire Departments want to provide the citizens of Trenton with some general information regarding the use of fireworks within the city limits.

The City of Trenton adopted an ordinance (No. 254) permitting the use of fireworks within the city limits in 2008. The safety of our citizens is of the utmost importance and all of us here at the City of Trenton want to see that you, your family and friends, have a safe and enjoyable holiday.

Below are some of the highlights from the ordinance:

Fireworks can only be used/ignited within the city limits of Trenton between June 27 and July 4.

It is unlawful to explode or ignite fireworks within 600 feet of any church, asylum, hospital, public school or within 200 feet of where fireworks are stored, sold, or offered for sale.

It is unlawful to explode or ignite fireworks after 10 p.m.

It is unlawful to explode or ignite fireworks on city streets.

Fireworks may only be exploded or ignited upon property owned by the consumer or upon property whose owner has given expressed permission.

No bottle rockets may be exploded or ignited within the city limits.

Any violations of this ordinance shall be punishable by a fine of $50 for each occurrence.

Over the years the Trenton Police Department and our elected officials have received a number of complaints from citizens regarding the safe use of fireworks within the city limits. Some of the more serious complaints involve people shooting fireworks at each other, at structures including homes, and at public safety personnel and their vehicles.

Aside from potential criminal prosecution, these senseless and irresponsible acts put everyone’s lives and personal property in danger. The Fourth of July holiday is a time to celebrate the birth of our nation responsibly. Shooting off fireworks here in Trenton has been permitted for several years, however this ordinance is subject to change if the city determines that the risk of endangering lives and damage to personal property outweighs continuing to permit the sale, possession, and use of fireworks within the city limits.

For the safety and wellbeing of our community, we encourage those who elect to shoot off fireworks to do it responsibly and to abide by the city ordinance.

For questions or concerns, please contact the Trenton Fire and Police Department at (731) 855-1413.