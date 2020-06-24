Peabody creates Zero Period to make up for lost instruction

Peabody High School principal Rickey Hooker announced last week that the school has created a Zero Period to make up for lost instruction time in the spring 2020 semester.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created some inconveniences for all of us, but we should all do our best to see the positives which have been created,” Hooker said. “Here at Peabody, we have been concerned for the lost instruction time in late spring of the previous school year. To close the gap with untaught standards, we are creating a zero period.”

Peabody will offer Geometry and Algebra II from 6:45 to 7:45 a.m. every day until Sept. 18. Hooker said the courses would encompass the standards that were missed during the shutdown of schools and course-specific ACT standards.

All rising seniors will take the ACT on Sept. 22.

Zero Period is free for any student who wishes to enroll. For more information, email guidance counselor Sunni Cooksey at sunni.cooksey@trentonssd.com.