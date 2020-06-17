Arson suspected in Dyer fire

By Lori Cathey

Fire investigators believe arson is to blame for a June 10 fire.

The Gibson County and Dyer Fire departments, along with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and Gibson County EMS, were dispatched to 23 Old Dyersburg Road just after 10:30 p.m. when a passerby called in a fully involved fire at a house trailer.

Fire crews found the vacant structure was fully engulfed and had already collapsed. They remained on the scene for about two-and-half hours.

A firefighter sustained a minor injury and was treated by EMS personnel on the scene.

An investigation determined the fire appears to have been intentionally set. Anyone with information is urged to call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017 or Gibson County Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477. You may be eligible for a cash reward.