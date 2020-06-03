GCUD narrows list of GM candidates to six

he Gibson County Utility District (GCUD) has narrowed its list of candidates to replace retiring General Manager Pat Riley.

The GCUD Board of Commissioners met May 26 at the district office in Trenton and selected six finalists from 13 applicants. Finalists are Allyson Horner, Bryan Patterson, Laura Coleman, Bob Moore, Douglas Childs, and Robert Mullins. Horner is the GCUD assistant general manager and CFO. Patterson is also employed at GCUD.

The board has not set a timeline to fill the job.

Riley will retire Aug. 15 with 40 years in the natural gas industry. He has served as GCUD general manager since 1999. Before joining the Gibson County Utility District, he worked at Allen & Hoshall Consulting Engineers in Memphis for seven years in the natural gas department. He and his wife Julie live in Trenton and celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary May 29.

GCUD distributes natural gas to customers in Gibson, Obion, and Dyer counties. Commissioners are Paul Spain Jr. of Milan, Roger Dudley of Bradford, Amy Greer of Trenton, Holt Shoaf of Milan, and Rich Cunningham of Bradford. Commissioners meet the fourth Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the GCUD office. The meetings are open to the public.