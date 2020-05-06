Church prays over Dyer Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

By Laurin Stroud

Monday, April 27, the words “I’ll pray for you” took a whole new meaning.

Members of New Hope Baptist Church in Dyer gathered outside Dyer Nursing & Rehabilitation Center to pray for the workers and residents.

“A friend and I went a couple weeks ago to Jackson General Hospital to pray with another group of pastors,” said Bro. Bryan Morris, pastor of New Hope. “On the way back, I knew we had to do something in our own community. I thought about it for a while, but God kept pressing me. I put a video on social media last night asking people to come out, and they did.”

Those that attended spaced out around the outside of the facility and had a few minutes of individual prayer. Afterwards, they came together under the pavilion and had a short scripture reading.

About 20 people came together to pray.

“I just wanted people to come pray,” Morris said. “Our church is blessed that most of our people are still working or they are seniors that don’t need to be out. “I am very pleased with the turnout we had. We would love to do this again with more churches joining in, and we would like to give everyone an earlier notice.”

If you would like to join together for a community prayer around the nursing home, contact Bro. Bryan Morris at New Hope Baptist in Dyer, Dyer Ministerial Alliance, or Dyer Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.