Family shares blessings with friends & neighbors

By Crystal Burns

Seeing families across the country waiting in long lines to receive food during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic spurred Cyndi Swindell of Trenton to help her own community.

Swindell looked on Pinterest to find ideas for a blessing box. Her husband Nick picked up the supplies he needed to make the box and built it that night. The next morning, the couple and their four children installed it in the front yard on West 10th Street in Trenton.

Cyndi has asked her neighbors to help spread the word of the blessing box’s presence on their street. She said that the family has already seen a few people donate and others take what they need from the small food pantry.

“It’s just really neat to watch people do it,” she said.

Cyndi said she hopes the blessing box instills in her children the value of giving to and helping others.