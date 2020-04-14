Lynch receives National Outstanding Eagle Scout Award

Shane Lynch recently received the 2020 National Eagle Scout Association (NESA) Outstanding Eagle Scout Award for the West Tennessee Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America. The NESA Outstanding Eagle Scout Award (NOESA) was established during the BSA’s 100th Anniversary in 2010 with the first recipient to receive the award a year later. The award was created to recognize notable Eagle Scouts who had either performed distinguished service at the local, state, or regional level or who were known nationally, but had not yet met the 25-year tenure as an Eagle for the Distinguished Eagle Scout Award.

Often, worthy candidates for the NOESA have inspired others through their actions and have devoted a lifetime to their profession, avocation, community, and beliefs, at great sacrifice to themselves and their families. The NOESA has gained prominent standing among scouting recognitions.

Previous recipients include famous authors, explorers, television personalities, military flag officers, scientists, government officials, and prominent businessmen. The local council NESA committee, Scout executive, and council president, makes the selection of recipients. Each recipient’s actions and accomplishments should elevate the stature of Eagle Scouts in the public eye. Therefore, not all nominations are acted upon and a substantial percentage of nominations are declined.

The goal with the NESA Outstanding Eagle Scout Award is to recognize Eagle Scouts whose efforts have made a significant impact and have inspired others closer to home. Lynch is one of only two people to be recognized with this award in the West Tennessee Area Council.

His involvement in scouting began when he was six years old. His youth scouting experience culminated in his trip to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. As an adult, he has remained active, serving as the scoutmaster to both the 2017 National Jamboree and the 2019 World Jamboree.

Lynch is a local businessman and owner of Humphreys Associates, Inc., a real estate services company. He is an active adult scouter and serves on the executive board for the West Tennessee Area Council for the Boy Scouts. He was awarded his Eagle Rank at the age of 14 in 1977.