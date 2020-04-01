TSSD director to parents: ‘Give us what you can’

By Crystal Burns

On Wednesday, March 25, Governor Bill Lee asked all Tennessee schools to remain closed through April 24, extending the shutdown from March 31, in continuing efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Leaders from all five schools districts in Gibson County quickly posted information to websites and social media announcing their intentions to follow the governor’s directive. Later in the day, Trenton Special School District Tim Haney updated students and their families with information about meal distribution and educational services.

The district will continue to serve grab-and-go meals until school resumes. Meals are free to all children 18 and under and will be served Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Trenton Elementary School. Multiple meals will be given to each child each day. Children must be present to receive the meals.

The district will continue to deliver to all five Trenton Housing Authority locations as well as Green Acres and Gibson Housing.

“Please understand, should the number of confirmed COVID-10 cases in the county rise, we may have to reconsider whether or not to continue the delivery aspect of this program,” Haney posted on Facebook.

Parents will be able to pick up additional educational materials for their students Monday, April 6 and Monday, April 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at each school.

“I would like to add here that we understand that you are working and raising a family in the middle of a public health crisis; therefore, if this work becomes overwhelming for your child, please know that we will work with him/her to fill any gaps when things return to normal,” Haney said. “Encourage them, but we understand that, temporarily, academics may move down the list of priorities. Relax, and give us what you can as you can.”