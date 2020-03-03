Jessica Claudette Cloud

Funeral services for Jessica Claudette Cloud were held Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home with Johnathan Baine officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt, Tenn. Visitation with the family was Wednesday, February 26 from 1 p.m. until service time at 3 p.m.

Mrs. Cloud, a homemaker and member of Fellowship Bible Church, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgal and Betty Sue (Cook) Quinn.

Mrs. Cloud, a loving wife, mother and grandmother,

is survived by her husband, Arnold Bruce Cloud Jr. of Humboldt; a daughter, Angel Mae Hodgin and husband Alec of Jackson, Tenn.: two sons Adam and Tanner Cloud both of Humboldt; a sister, Jamie Warrington of Jackson; and a grandchild, Shiloh Hodgin of Jackson.