Your Right to Know
Court Report
General Sessions
Denzel Lee – VBCL (2 checks)
Edgar Martinez – driving without DL
Harold Tate Jr. – driving without DL
Brandon Wesley – simple possession of Schedule II
Kenneth Brown – theft of merchandise (2 counts)
Jeremy Wells – DUI
Civil
LVNV Funding LLC vs Angela Rivard aka Angela Smith Butler
LVNV Funding LLC vs Takiaya Smith
LVNV Funding LLC vs Shatequa Simmons
West Haven Mobile Home Estates LLC vs Tamaba Leke
OCM Investments vs Brian Moritz and Angela Mortiz
Gary D. Jack vs Allen Pledge and Brandy Pledge
Rodney Hutchison vs Kneshia Walker
James Skiles vs Krista Dabbs
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 01/27/2020 through 02/02/2020:
Genghis Kahn Beverly, 47, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 02/02/2020, Bailey Park; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Lemus.
Sharon Faye Boucher, 66, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 01/29/2020, Dollar Tree pkg lot; Charges: driving under influence. Arresting officer: SGT Moore/HPD.
Mister A. Burnett, 26, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 02/02/2020, Regal Inn; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.
James Brice Carlton, 53, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 02/02/2020, Central and Brown; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: PTL Fleming.
Carolyn Faye Gaines, 60, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/29/2020, 115 S 7th; Charges: driving under influence, violation open container, driving rev/susp/exp license, financial responsibility law, felony evading in vehicle, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, stop sign violation. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.
Andre Jamel Howard, 28, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 02/02/2020, Elk’s; Charges: disorderly conduct, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.
Monique Jantu Jeter, 39, of Brownsville; Arrest date and location: 01/30/2020, HPD; Charges: theft crim simulation, theft of property. Arresting officer: SGT Hill.
Martez Dequan Mays, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/28/2020, Ingram St.; Charges: simple possession, unlawful possession of a weapon, theft of property. Arresting officer: ASAC Rich.
Johnas Earl Owens, 49, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/01/2020, Regal Inn 117; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.
Terrance Donnell Pirtle, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/31/2020, Alternative Choice; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Barr.
Cordero Cortez Quarles, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/30/2020, 1240 Gibson Wells Rd.; Charges: criminal impersonation, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, domestic assault. Arresting officer: LT Smith.
Octavious Cordero Thomas, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/21/2020, Plaza pkg lot; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.
Joycelyn Diane Wardlow, 51, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 01/29/2020, 618 18th Ave.; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Cooper/HPD.
Timothy Lavelle Wardlow, 54, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/29/2020, 618 N. 18th; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 01/27/2020 through 02/02/2020.
Cecilee Brooke Anderson, w/f, 24 – capias
Dennis Dwayne Newbill, b/m, 48 – violation of probation
Brandin Marquese Norman, b/m, 33 – capias
Cordero Cortez Quarles, b/m, 28 – capias
Cecilee Brooke Anderson, w/f, 24 – violation of probation
Rhiannon Crystalyn Beasley, w/f, 41 – attachment order
Candace Renee Bolin, w/f, 34 – domestic assault
James Roy Foutch, w/m, 62 – hold for other agency
Jeremy Alan Gordon, w/m, 37 – capias, violation of probation
Gregory Lynell Hill, b/m, 35 – capias
Brandon Travavis Hillsman, b/m, 36 – simple possession/casual exchange, improper display of plates, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, driving on revoked/suspended license
Dolly Holloway, b/f, 48 – capias
Julie Marie Landrum, w/f, 49 – aggravated assault
Susan Loretta McElroy, w/f, 40 – viol. order prot. contempt, vandalism
Tracy M. Milholen, w/f, 33 – violation of parole
Brandi Beth Moiser, w/f, 36 – domestic assault
Johnas Earl Owens, b/m, 49 – knowingly falsify sex offender registry, attachment order, capias, violation of parole
Adam Armand Papinean, w/m, 37 – driving on revoked/suspended license, vio. light law
Marricus Antwon Person, b/m, 33 – improper lane usage, theft of property, open container law, failure to provide proof ins., viol. stop sign law, unlawful carrying or possession of weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat.
Stephanie Michelle Piggott, w/f, 33 – capias
Terrance Donnell Pirtle Jr., b/m, 19 – violation of probation
Cordero Cortez Quarles, b/m, 28 – attachment order, domestic assault, criminal impersonation, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent)
Monterio Demarious Ross, b/m, 24 – evading arrest, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance
Norman Leroy Strange Jr., w/m, 27 – disorderly conduct, vandalism, driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license, simple possession/casual exchange
Octavious Corderell Thomas, b/m, 22 – capias, domestic assault
Inspections
Food Inspections – February 4
Papa John’s Pizza, Milan, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical
Hillbilly Jim’s BBQ, Medina, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Deerfield Inn, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score
Little Caesars Pizza, Milan, complete inspection, 98 score
Subway, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score
La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, Humboldt, complete inspection, 72 score, six criticals
Sonic Drive-In, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score
Humboldt Donuts, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
Subway, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score
TLC, complete inspection, 98 score
La Fiesta, Mexican Restaurant, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 96 score
Wendy’s, Humboldt, complete inspection, 97 score, one critical
Wendy’s, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 99 score
TN State TN Cares, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score
Trenton Rosenwald Middle School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 99 score
Taco Bell, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score
Humboldt Donuts, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Chow Wagon, Milan, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical
Wendy’s, Milan, complete inspection, 89 score, two criticals
Milan High School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score
Pizza Hut, Milan, complete inspection, 96 score
Papa John’s Pizza, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Milan Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 90 score, two criticals
Milan Middle School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score
Subway, Milan, complete inspection, 100 score
New China, Humboldt, complete inspection, 81 score, four criticals
Peabody High School Cafeteria, Trenton, complete inspection, 96 score, one critical
Professional Child Care Center Food, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score
Peabody High School Cafeteria, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Taco Bell, Milan, complete inspection, 97 score
Humboldt High School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 99 score
Hardee’s, Humboldt, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical
Trenton Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 98 score, one critical
Trenton Elementary School Cafeteria, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Chow Wagon, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Burger King, Milan, complete inspection, 98 score
East End Elementary School Cafeteria, Humboldt, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
East End Elementary School Cafeteria, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Pizza Hut, Humboldt, complete inspection, 97 score
New China, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Stigall Primary School Cafeteria, Humboldt, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
Stigall Primary School Cafeteria, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Wendy’s, Milan, follow-up inspection, 94 score
Humboldt Head Start, complete inspection, 100 score
Kid’s Land, complete inspection, 98 score
Bradford Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score
South Gibson County High School Cafeteria, Medina, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
South Gibson County High School, Medina, follow-up inspection, 100 score
El Gallero #2, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical
Milan Christian Care Center Kitchen, complete inspection, 99 score
Mom and Pop’s Pizza Place, Medina, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
El Gallero, complete inspection, 98 score
Milan Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score
Humboldt Head Start Food, complete inspection, 100 score
Hardee’s, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Marriages
Bobby Wayne Smith, Jr. of Trenton and Jamie Lee Sikes Smith of Trenton
Tracy Edward Cowan of Bradford and Jennifer Lynn Sykes Weaver of Milan
Real Estate Transfers
William Frank Sanders and wife, Darla Sue Sanders to Gary J. Smith and wife, Robin Nee Smith – Trenton – $150,000
Fannie Mae, a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Tim Lonon and wife, Sarah Lonon – Milan – $29,000
Milan Mustard Seed, Inc. to Darrell Ridgely – Milan – $10,000
Mark E. Smith, as Trustee of the Mark E. Smith Revocable Trust, to Kevin L. Earnheart and wife, Casey Brooks Earnheart – 5th CD – $1,015,000
Robert H. White to Susan G. Davis – Rutherford – $55,000
Russell E. Dudley, a/k/a Russell F. Dudley, and Jo Dudley and Jonathan Dudley to Martin Roznovsky – Trenton – $75,000
Jake Hopper and Josh Hopper to Kimberly Dawn Chandler – Milan – $110,000
Jeff Lowe and wife, Tracy Lowe to Rayce Castellaw and wife, Tina Castellaw – Medina – $120,000
Catherine Penn (Penny) Switzer and Elizabeth Howard (Beth) Dailey to Danny Anderson and wife, Deborah Anderson – Humboldt – $25,000
Billy Wanzer to Amber Pinkley – Milan – $60,000
Brian K. Beard to Jessica D. Seiber and Justin Lee Ewell – Trenton – $205,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Thomas Franklin Baker, II and wife, Diane Lewis Baker – Humboldt – $419,000
Barbara Richmond and Richard Henson and Jackie M. Henson, Kevin Henson and Lori Henson to Frank Reed – Yorkville – $8,000
Taylor Hall and wife, Emma Hall to Nicolas Martinez and wife, Alayna Allen – Medina – $183,500
Leslee Ann Hallenback to Shawna N. Haynes – Medina – $180,000
Kenneth Horner and wife, Lisa B. Horner to Matthew Austin Beaird – Milan – $66,000
Frank Martinez to Joey Mosier and wife, Kristy Mosier and Austin Mosier – Humboldt – $42,000
AVC, Inc. to Scott Rabb – Trenton – $22,400
David Hicks and wife, Mary Hicks to Amy Smith – Medina – $195,000
Jeff Parker and Michael B. Presson to Wanda Lee Elder – Medina – $230,175