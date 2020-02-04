Your Right to Know

Court Report

General Sessions

Denzel Lee – VBCL (2 checks)

Edgar Martinez – driving without DL

Harold Tate Jr. – driving without DL

Brandon Wesley – simple possession of Schedule II

Kenneth Brown – theft of merchandise (2 counts)

Jeremy Wells – DUI

Civil

LVNV Funding LLC vs Angela Rivard aka Angela Smith Butler

LVNV Funding LLC vs Takiaya Smith

LVNV Funding LLC vs Shatequa Simmons

West Haven Mobile Home Estates LLC vs Tamaba Leke

OCM Investments vs Brian Moritz and Angela Mortiz

Gary D. Jack vs Allen Pledge and Brandy Pledge

Rodney Hutchison vs Kneshia Walker

James Skiles vs Krista Dabbs

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 01/27/2020 through 02/02/2020:

Genghis Kahn Beverly, 47, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 02/02/2020, Bailey Park; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Lemus.

Sharon Faye Boucher, 66, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 01/29/2020, Dollar Tree pkg lot; Charges: driving under influence. Arresting officer: SGT Moore/HPD.

Mister A. Burnett, 26, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 02/02/2020, Regal Inn; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.

James Brice Carlton, 53, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 02/02/2020, Central and Brown; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: PTL Fleming.

Carolyn Faye Gaines, 60, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/29/2020, 115 S 7th; Charges: driving under influence, violation open container, driving rev/susp/exp license, financial responsibility law, felony evading in vehicle, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, stop sign violation. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.

Andre Jamel Howard, 28, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 02/02/2020, Elk’s; Charges: disorderly conduct, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.

Monique Jantu Jeter, 39, of Brownsville; Arrest date and location: 01/30/2020, HPD; Charges: theft crim simulation, theft of property. Arresting officer: SGT Hill.

Martez Dequan Mays, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/28/2020, Ingram St.; Charges: simple possession, unlawful possession of a weapon, theft of property. Arresting officer: ASAC Rich.

Johnas Earl Owens, 49, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/01/2020, Regal Inn 117; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.

Terrance Donnell Pirtle, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/31/2020, Alternative Choice; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Barr.

Cordero Cortez Quarles, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/30/2020, 1240 Gibson Wells Rd.; Charges: criminal impersonation, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, domestic assault. Arresting officer: LT Smith.

Octavious Cordero Thomas, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/21/2020, Plaza pkg lot; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.

Joycelyn Diane Wardlow, 51, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 01/29/2020, 618 18th Ave.; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Cooper/HPD.

Timothy Lavelle Wardlow, 54, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/29/2020, 618 N. 18th; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 01/27/2020 through 02/02/2020.

Cecilee Brooke Anderson, w/f, 24 – capias

Dennis Dwayne Newbill, b/m, 48 – violation of probation

Brandin Marquese Norman, b/m, 33 – capias

Cordero Cortez Quarles, b/m, 28 – capias

Cecilee Brooke Anderson, w/f, 24 – violation of probation

Rhiannon Crystalyn Beasley, w/f, 41 – attachment order

Candace Renee Bolin, w/f, 34 – domestic assault

James Roy Foutch, w/m, 62 – hold for other agency

Jeremy Alan Gordon, w/m, 37 – capias, violation of probation

Gregory Lynell Hill, b/m, 35 – capias

Brandon Travavis Hillsman, b/m, 36 – simple possession/casual exchange, improper display of plates, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, driving on revoked/suspended license

Dolly Holloway, b/f, 48 – capias

Julie Marie Landrum, w/f, 49 – aggravated assault

Susan Loretta McElroy, w/f, 40 – viol. order prot. contempt, vandalism

Tracy M. Milholen, w/f, 33 – violation of parole

Brandi Beth Moiser, w/f, 36 – domestic assault

Johnas Earl Owens, b/m, 49 – knowingly falsify sex offender registry, attachment order, capias, violation of parole

Adam Armand Papinean, w/m, 37 – driving on revoked/suspended license, vio. light law

Marricus Antwon Person, b/m, 33 – improper lane usage, theft of property, open container law, failure to provide proof ins., viol. stop sign law, unlawful carrying or possession of weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat.

Stephanie Michelle Piggott, w/f, 33 – capias

Terrance Donnell Pirtle Jr., b/m, 19 – violation of probation

Cordero Cortez Quarles, b/m, 28 – attachment order, domestic assault, criminal impersonation, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent)

Monterio Demarious Ross, b/m, 24 – evading arrest, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

Norman Leroy Strange Jr., w/m, 27 – disorderly conduct, vandalism, driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license, simple possession/casual exchange

Octavious Corderell Thomas, b/m, 22 – capias, domestic assault

Inspections

Food Inspections – February 4

Papa John’s Pizza, Milan, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical

Hillbilly Jim’s BBQ, Medina, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Deerfield Inn, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score

Little Caesars Pizza, Milan, complete inspection, 98 score

Subway, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score

La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, Humboldt, complete inspection, 72 score, six criticals

Sonic Drive-In, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score

Humboldt Donuts, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

Subway, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score

TLC, complete inspection, 98 score

La Fiesta, Mexican Restaurant, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 96 score

Wendy’s, Humboldt, complete inspection, 97 score, one critical

Wendy’s, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 99 score

TN State TN Cares, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score

Trenton Rosenwald Middle School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 99 score

Taco Bell, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score

Humboldt Donuts, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Chow Wagon, Milan, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical

Wendy’s, Milan, complete inspection, 89 score, two criticals

Milan High School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score

Pizza Hut, Milan, complete inspection, 96 score

Papa John’s Pizza, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Milan Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 90 score, two criticals

Milan Middle School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score

Subway, Milan, complete inspection, 100 score

New China, Humboldt, complete inspection, 81 score, four criticals

Peabody High School Cafeteria, Trenton, complete inspection, 96 score, one critical

Professional Child Care Center Food, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score

Peabody High School Cafeteria, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Taco Bell, Milan, complete inspection, 97 score

Humboldt High School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 99 score

Hardee’s, Humboldt, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical

Trenton Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 98 score, one critical

Trenton Elementary School Cafeteria, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Chow Wagon, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Burger King, Milan, complete inspection, 98 score

East End Elementary School Cafeteria, Humboldt, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

East End Elementary School Cafeteria, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Pizza Hut, Humboldt, complete inspection, 97 score

New China, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Stigall Primary School Cafeteria, Humboldt, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

Stigall Primary School Cafeteria, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Wendy’s, Milan, follow-up inspection, 94 score

Humboldt Head Start, complete inspection, 100 score

Kid’s Land, complete inspection, 98 score

Bradford Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score

South Gibson County High School Cafeteria, Medina, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

South Gibson County High School, Medina, follow-up inspection, 100 score

El Gallero #2, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical

Milan Christian Care Center Kitchen, complete inspection, 99 score

Mom and Pop’s Pizza Place, Medina, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

El Gallero, complete inspection, 98 score

Milan Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score

Humboldt Head Start Food, complete inspection, 100 score

Hardee’s, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Marriages

Bobby Wayne Smith, Jr. of Trenton and Jamie Lee Sikes Smith of Trenton

Tracy Edward Cowan of Bradford and Jennifer Lynn Sykes Weaver of Milan

Real Estate Transfers

William Frank Sanders and wife, Darla Sue Sanders to Gary J. Smith and wife, Robin Nee Smith – Trenton – $150,000

Fannie Mae, a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Tim Lonon and wife, Sarah Lonon – Milan – $29,000

Milan Mustard Seed, Inc. to Darrell Ridgely – Milan – $10,000

Mark E. Smith, as Trustee of the Mark E. Smith Revocable Trust, to Kevin L. Earnheart and wife, Casey Brooks Earnheart – 5th CD – $1,015,000

Robert H. White to Susan G. Davis – Rutherford – $55,000

Russell E. Dudley, a/k/a Russell F. Dudley, and Jo Dudley and Jonathan Dudley to Martin Roznovsky – Trenton – $75,000

Jake Hopper and Josh Hopper to Kimberly Dawn Chandler – Milan – $110,000

Jeff Lowe and wife, Tracy Lowe to Rayce Castellaw and wife, Tina Castellaw – Medina – $120,000

Catherine Penn (Penny) Switzer and Elizabeth Howard (Beth) Dailey to Danny Anderson and wife, Deborah Anderson – Humboldt – $25,000

Billy Wanzer to Amber Pinkley – Milan – $60,000

Brian K. Beard to Jessica D. Seiber and Justin Lee Ewell – Trenton – $205,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Thomas Franklin Baker, II and wife, Diane Lewis Baker – Humboldt – $419,000

Barbara Richmond and Richard Henson and Jackie M. Henson, Kevin Henson and Lori Henson to Frank Reed – Yorkville – $8,000

Taylor Hall and wife, Emma Hall to Nicolas Martinez and wife, Alayna Allen – Medina – $183,500

Leslee Ann Hallenback to Shawna N. Haynes – Medina – $180,000

Kenneth Horner and wife, Lisa B. Horner to Matthew Austin Beaird – Milan – $66,000

Frank Martinez to Joey Mosier and wife, Kristy Mosier and Austin Mosier – Humboldt – $42,000

AVC, Inc. to Scott Rabb – Trenton – $22,400

David Hicks and wife, Mary Hicks to Amy Smith – Medina – $195,000

Jeff Parker and Michael B. Presson to Wanda Lee Elder – Medina – $230,175