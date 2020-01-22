GCSSD ranks 7th statewide in overall success rate

By Crystal Burns

Gibson County Special School District students put up enviable numbers on the recently released 2019 Report Card issued by the Tennessee Department of Education.

The district ranks seventh statewide in overall success rate, which measures the percentage of students performing at or above grade level.

“That is very impressive,” Director of Schools Eddie Pruett told school board members at their Jan. 9 meeting.

The school districts that ranked ahead of GCSSD are Williamson County, Germantown Municipal, Collierville Municipal, Maryville City, Greeneville City, and Bartlett.

“When you talk Williamson County, Germantown, Maryville, Collierville, that’s two different worlds than Gibson County,” Pruett said.

GCSSD students performed better in every category except Social Studies, which was a decrease of just 0.6%.

Some of the performance indicators the state has released include:

GCSSD State

Overall 51.2% (up 3.1%) 36.4%

Mathematics 57% (up 5.8%) 37%

ELA 44.4% (up 1.7%) 34.9%

Social Studies 51.1% (0.6%)38.7%

GCSSD students also earned positive growth marks. The overall student growth was Level 5, the highest level, while English Language Arts (ELA) was Level 4, Mathematics Level 5, and Social Studies Level 3.

Chronically Out Of School, which measures students who are absent 10% or more of the year, dropped 1.8% to 5.5%.

Ready Graduate, which measures whether students are ready for college and careers after high school, improved 7.2% to 55.1%. The state rate is 40.3%.

The graduation rate improved by just 0.1% to 93.7%. The state rate is 89.1%.

The dropout rate dropped slightly by 0.4% to 3.3%, and postsecondary enrollment improved by just 0.6% to 75%.

The average ACT composite score is 21.3, up 0.5%. The state average is 20.2.

Not all performance indicators are available. Career-Technical Education (CTE) concentrators have not yet been reported.

To view the entire Report Card, visit https://reportcard.tn12.gov.