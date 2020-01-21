Your Right to Know

Court Report

General Sessions

April Rainey – public intoxication

Moses Gaines – driving without DL

Jeremy Allen – driving without DL

Civil

Lendmark Financial Services LLC vs Marrio Green

Farmers Home Furniture vs Brittany Rogers

Farmers Home Furniture vs Teresa Turner

Farmers Home Furniture vs Lavern Seay

LVNV Funding LLC vs Carl Q. Wade Jr.

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Charles Wardlow

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Brandon Jones

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Alexandrea Swanner

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Jamika M. Askew

Republic Finance LLC vs John Blackmon

J.C. Teague or Dorothy Teague vs Anthony Cartwright and Savanja Crawford

J.C. Teague or Dorothy Teague vs Glenda R. Adams

Robert Chapman vs Aletha Morris

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 01/13/2020 through 01/19/2020:

Christopher Wayne Barrett, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/16/2020, 2234 Barrett Ln; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: SA Kenny Rich.

Shrissa Elizabeth Brown, 19, of Memphis; Arrest date and location: 01/19/2020, Central/Walmart; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: SGT Yarbrough.

Alonte Jatera Burrell, 23, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 01/15/2020, HPD; Charges: theft crim simulation, theft of services. Arresting officer: SGT Hill.

Qasandra Shay Dance, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/14/2020, Elliott & 20th; Charges: possession sch II, possession of sch.V. Arresting officer: LT Rich.

Dixie Renee Hickerson, 36, of Newbern; Arrest date and location: 01/18/2020, Airport and 45; Charges: driving under influence, poss of handgun while under influence. Arresting officer: PTL Fleming.

Nevin Quillion Jackson, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/13/2020, Walmart; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Country.

Stephen JW Lewis, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/18/2020, 1515 Etheridge; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.

Tanya Joyce McCue, 50, of Murfreesboro; Arrest date and location: 01/15/2020, HPD; Charges: theft of property. Arresting officer: LT Williams.

Caralyn Noel Myers, 18, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 01/14/2020, Elliot & 20th; Charges: possession sch II, possession sch. V. Arresting officer: LT Rich.

Willie Charles Pledge, 53, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/15/2020, 415 N 18th Ave.; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, driving under influence, aggravated assault, financial responsibility law, viol registration law, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, violation implied consent law, violation open container, stop sign violation. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.

Tyesha Ravon Rice, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/13/2020, Marathon; Charges: reckless driving, possession sch VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, fianancial responsibility law. Arresting officer: SGT Moore.

Maurice Lamar Smith, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/14/2020, Elliott & 20th; Charges: possession sch II, possession sch. V. Arresting officer: LT Rich.

Kathleen Strayhorn, 33, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 01/16/2020, Simmons parking lot; Charges: refuses to sign agreement to appear. Arresting officer: PTL Barr.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 01/13/2020 through 01/19/2020.

Christopher Gene Adams, w/m, 37 – capias

Rebecca Margaret Arnold, w/f, 28 – violation of probation

Jonathan Boyd, b/m, 36 – driving on revoked/suspended license

Jeffery Dewight Collins, w/m, 49 – contempt of court

Kelly Jean Collins, b/f, 41 – capias

Austin Ray Gearin, w/m, 20 – attachment order

Perrez D’Qurzar Hilson, b/m, 28 – capias, attachment order

Andrea Marie Morgan, w/f, 25 – capias

Dennis Dewayne Newbill, b/m, 49 – violation of probation

Maurice Lamar Smith, b/m, 21 – capias

Brandon Thomas Wesley, w/m, 33 – capias, criminal simulation, theft of property

Christy Renee Williams, w/f, 44 – capias

Joe Robert Alonzo, w/m, 28 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, violation of probation

Makayla Brooke Burton, w/f, 25 – capias

Chantel Alece Clayton, w/f, 34 – improper lane usage, schedule II drug violations

Cody Lynn Cruse, w/m, 24 – capias

Nathaniel Aaron Halford, w/m, 24 – capias

Nevin Quillon Jackson, b/m, 27 – capias

Timothy Jelks Jr., b/m, 28 – capias, aggravated burglary, domestic assault, vandalism

Ramon Levin Jones, b/m, 34 – capias

April Nicole May, w/f, 24 – contempt of court

Thomas Lee Miller, w/m, 53 – schedule II drug violations

Brian Adrian Pearson, b/m, 48 – violation of probation

David Blake Perry, w/m, 31 – domestic assault, vandalism

Sean Michael Rhodes, w/m, 32 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, violation of probation

Marriages

Dustin Edward Phelan of Trenton and Jennie Elizabeth Jackson of Trenton

Michael Wayne White of Milan and Ginger Dee Koster Smith of Milan

Michael Dennis Hinton of Trenton and Tracy Marie Milholen of Trenton

Joshua Ross Simmons of Bradford and Hannah Michelle Horne of Bradford

Real Estate Transfers

Shelia McCaslin, n/k/a Shelia McCaslin Williams, to Caleb Holland and wife, Brianna Holland – Trenton – $96,500

Brandon Morris to Ronnie J. Ross – Trenton – $35,367.50

Bennie Nelson Thomas, Jr. to Moss Enterprises, Inc. – Humboldt – $13,000

Barry Rutledge to Raymond Richeal – Milan – $86,000

Lisa Walker, n/k/a Lisa Louvaris, to Bradley Dale Lindsey – Medina – $147,000

Jason Harrison and wife, Kristie Harrison to Ken Wilson – Milan – $177,000

Joshua P. Mogren and wife, Kelly N. Mogren to Lacy Tisdale and husband, Roy Tisdale – Medina – $213,900

Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, d/b/a Mr. Cooper, to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development – Humboldt

Waltermary, LLC to Silverio Russo – Milan – $15,000

James Sidney Campbell to Desirea L. Bufford – Trenton – $75,000

Larry E. Darby to Craig Keith Coltharp, II and wife, Jennifer Hobbs Coltharp – Medina – $48,720

Carlos L. Lewis and wife, Janice Lewis to Robert Lee Knight and wife, Debra Lee Knight – Humboldt – $143,000

Ronnie J. Ross to Chasity D. Campbell and husband, James S. Campbell – Rutherford – $150,000

Lennie Ray Burton, Mark Randall Burton and Mechelle Burton Tuck to Joseph A. Webster and wife, Kelly C. Webster – Kenton – $225,000

Peggy Holbrook to Carlos L. Lewis and wife, Janice Lewis – Milan – $ 92,000

Brad Lindsey to John Moore and wife, Joyce Moore – Humboldt – $375,000

William Jerry Flippin, Sr., William Jerry Flippin, Jr., Floyd S. Flippin and Thomas Houston Flippin to Milan Mustard Seed, Inc. – Milan – $20,000

James Kennie Dinwiddie, Trustee of the James Kennie Dinwiddie Trust, to Trent Johnson and wife, Abby Johnson – Trenton – $182,500

Willie George Dement, Jr. to Golconda, LP – 1st CD – $120,000

West Tennessee Homebuyers, LLC to David Moore Investments, LLC – Milan – $22,000

Sharon L. Moore to Kristie Harrison and husband, Jason Harrison – Milan – $140,000

Barbara J. Potts to West Tennessee Homebuyers, LLC – Milan – $18,000

Tommy Wayne Ross, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact John W. Ross, to the Estate of Thelma T. Ross – Milan – $2,029,769.13