Your Right to Know
Court Report
General Sessions
April Rainey – public intoxication
Moses Gaines – driving without DL
Jeremy Allen – driving without DL
Civil
Lendmark Financial Services LLC vs Marrio Green
Farmers Home Furniture vs Brittany Rogers
Farmers Home Furniture vs Teresa Turner
Farmers Home Furniture vs Lavern Seay
LVNV Funding LLC vs Carl Q. Wade Jr.
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Charles Wardlow
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Brandon Jones
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Alexandrea Swanner
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Jamika M. Askew
Republic Finance LLC vs John Blackmon
J.C. Teague or Dorothy Teague vs Anthony Cartwright and Savanja Crawford
J.C. Teague or Dorothy Teague vs Glenda R. Adams
Robert Chapman vs Aletha Morris
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 01/13/2020 through 01/19/2020:
Christopher Wayne Barrett, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/16/2020, 2234 Barrett Ln; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: SA Kenny Rich.
Shrissa Elizabeth Brown, 19, of Memphis; Arrest date and location: 01/19/2020, Central/Walmart; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: SGT Yarbrough.
Alonte Jatera Burrell, 23, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 01/15/2020, HPD; Charges: theft crim simulation, theft of services. Arresting officer: SGT Hill.
Qasandra Shay Dance, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/14/2020, Elliott & 20th; Charges: possession sch II, possession of sch.V. Arresting officer: LT Rich.
Dixie Renee Hickerson, 36, of Newbern; Arrest date and location: 01/18/2020, Airport and 45; Charges: driving under influence, poss of handgun while under influence. Arresting officer: PTL Fleming.
Nevin Quillion Jackson, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/13/2020, Walmart; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Country.
Stephen JW Lewis, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/18/2020, 1515 Etheridge; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.
Tanya Joyce McCue, 50, of Murfreesboro; Arrest date and location: 01/15/2020, HPD; Charges: theft of property. Arresting officer: LT Williams.
Caralyn Noel Myers, 18, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 01/14/2020, Elliot & 20th; Charges: possession sch II, possession sch. V. Arresting officer: LT Rich.
Willie Charles Pledge, 53, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/15/2020, 415 N 18th Ave.; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, driving under influence, aggravated assault, financial responsibility law, viol registration law, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, violation implied consent law, violation open container, stop sign violation. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.
Tyesha Ravon Rice, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/13/2020, Marathon; Charges: reckless driving, possession sch VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, fianancial responsibility law. Arresting officer: SGT Moore.
Maurice Lamar Smith, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/14/2020, Elliott & 20th; Charges: possession sch II, possession sch. V. Arresting officer: LT Rich.
Kathleen Strayhorn, 33, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 01/16/2020, Simmons parking lot; Charges: refuses to sign agreement to appear. Arresting officer: PTL Barr.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 01/13/2020 through 01/19/2020.
Christopher Gene Adams, w/m, 37 – capias
Rebecca Margaret Arnold, w/f, 28 – violation of probation
Jonathan Boyd, b/m, 36 – driving on revoked/suspended license
Jeffery Dewight Collins, w/m, 49 – contempt of court
Kelly Jean Collins, b/f, 41 – capias
Austin Ray Gearin, w/m, 20 – attachment order
Perrez D’Qurzar Hilson, b/m, 28 – capias, attachment order
Andrea Marie Morgan, w/f, 25 – capias
Dennis Dewayne Newbill, b/m, 49 – violation of probation
Maurice Lamar Smith, b/m, 21 – capias
Brandon Thomas Wesley, w/m, 33 – capias, criminal simulation, theft of property
Christy Renee Williams, w/f, 44 – capias
Joe Robert Alonzo, w/m, 28 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, violation of probation
Makayla Brooke Burton, w/f, 25 – capias
Chantel Alece Clayton, w/f, 34 – improper lane usage, schedule II drug violations
Cody Lynn Cruse, w/m, 24 – capias
Nathaniel Aaron Halford, w/m, 24 – capias
Nevin Quillon Jackson, b/m, 27 – capias
Timothy Jelks Jr., b/m, 28 – capias, aggravated burglary, domestic assault, vandalism
Ramon Levin Jones, b/m, 34 – capias
April Nicole May, w/f, 24 – contempt of court
Thomas Lee Miller, w/m, 53 – schedule II drug violations
Brian Adrian Pearson, b/m, 48 – violation of probation
David Blake Perry, w/m, 31 – domestic assault, vandalism
Sean Michael Rhodes, w/m, 32 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, violation of probation
Marriages
Dustin Edward Phelan of Trenton and Jennie Elizabeth Jackson of Trenton
Michael Wayne White of Milan and Ginger Dee Koster Smith of Milan
Michael Dennis Hinton of Trenton and Tracy Marie Milholen of Trenton
Joshua Ross Simmons of Bradford and Hannah Michelle Horne of Bradford
Real Estate Transfers
Shelia McCaslin, n/k/a Shelia McCaslin Williams, to Caleb Holland and wife, Brianna Holland – Trenton – $96,500
Brandon Morris to Ronnie J. Ross – Trenton – $35,367.50
Bennie Nelson Thomas, Jr. to Moss Enterprises, Inc. – Humboldt – $13,000
Barry Rutledge to Raymond Richeal – Milan – $86,000
Lisa Walker, n/k/a Lisa Louvaris, to Bradley Dale Lindsey – Medina – $147,000
Jason Harrison and wife, Kristie Harrison to Ken Wilson – Milan – $177,000
Joshua P. Mogren and wife, Kelly N. Mogren to Lacy Tisdale and husband, Roy Tisdale – Medina – $213,900
Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, d/b/a Mr. Cooper, to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development – Humboldt
Waltermary, LLC to Silverio Russo – Milan – $15,000
James Sidney Campbell to Desirea L. Bufford – Trenton – $75,000
Larry E. Darby to Craig Keith Coltharp, II and wife, Jennifer Hobbs Coltharp – Medina – $48,720
Carlos L. Lewis and wife, Janice Lewis to Robert Lee Knight and wife, Debra Lee Knight – Humboldt – $143,000
Ronnie J. Ross to Chasity D. Campbell and husband, James S. Campbell – Rutherford – $150,000
Lennie Ray Burton, Mark Randall Burton and Mechelle Burton Tuck to Joseph A. Webster and wife, Kelly C. Webster – Kenton – $225,000
Peggy Holbrook to Carlos L. Lewis and wife, Janice Lewis – Milan – $ 92,000
Brad Lindsey to John Moore and wife, Joyce Moore – Humboldt – $375,000
William Jerry Flippin, Sr., William Jerry Flippin, Jr., Floyd S. Flippin and Thomas Houston Flippin to Milan Mustard Seed, Inc. – Milan – $20,000
James Kennie Dinwiddie, Trustee of the James Kennie Dinwiddie Trust, to Trent Johnson and wife, Abby Johnson – Trenton – $182,500
Willie George Dement, Jr. to Golconda, LP – 1st CD – $120,000
West Tennessee Homebuyers, LLC to David Moore Investments, LLC – Milan – $22,000
Sharon L. Moore to Kristie Harrison and husband, Jason Harrison – Milan – $140,000
Barbara J. Potts to West Tennessee Homebuyers, LLC – Milan – $18,000
Tommy Wayne Ross, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact John W. Ross, to the Estate of Thelma T. Ross – Milan – $2,029,769.13