Funeral services for Mrs. Kathryn Allen Bryant were held Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt, Tenn.

Mrs. Bryant passed away peacefully at Bailey Park Community Living Center Thursday, January 16.

She was born August 28, 1929, near Medina, Tenn. to John Hershell and Mary Lynn Taylor Allen.

Mrs. Bryant attended Medina schools where she played basketball. Her love for music developed at an early age as she sang and played piano for church and public functions. She graduated from Medina High School in 1946. She attended West Tennessee Business College and began her secretarial career in 1951 at Milan Army Ammunition Plant that lasted over 40 years. She and her husband called Humboldt home for over 20 years before moving to Jackson in 1973. Mrs. Bryant was a member of West Jackson Baptist Church, where she was a member of the choir, Golden Agers, past secretary to the music minister and enjoyed assisting with the daycare program. She was a past member of the National Secretaries Association. Her love for others was evident throughout her life and she will be remembered most for her warm smile and caring spirit.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Hafford Bryant.

Mrs. Bryant is survived by her daughter, Rosemary Caraway (Gary) of Humboldt; granddaughter, Lesley Serpa (Rich) of Franklin, Tenn.; grandson, Gary Caraway (Chelsea) of Humboldt; great-grandsons, Cannon and Colt Caraway of Humboldt, Jon Castro of New York City, Jarrod and Jeffrey Serpa of Franklin.

Arrangements entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home in Medina.