Jolene “Jo” Keymon

Funeral services for Mrs. Jolene Keymon will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Gregory’s Chapel Assembly of God. Burial will follow in White Rose Cemetery in Gibson, Tenn. Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the church and on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until service time.

Mrs. Keymon, 71, passed away at her home in Gibson Saturday, January 18 surrounded by her loving family.

She and her husband, Wallace, resided in Gibson for 47 years. She served and worked for her city and community for most of those years. She was a devoted member of Gregory’s Chapel Assembly of God in Humboldt, Tenn.

Mrs. Keymon was co-owner of Keymon Services and worked with Lonnie Cobb’s Dealer Connect Auto Auction for the past 12 years. She so enjoyed arts, crafts, and decorating. She loved her God, family, and friends with all she had. Mrs. Keymon was a devoted Christian, wife, mom, Nanna and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eurby Talmadge Sanders and Glenna Mae Austin Sanders; and her sister, Freda Jean Lamar.

She is survived by her husband, Wallace Fowler Keymon of Gibson; two daughters, Tammy L. Keymon of Humboldt and Kristy M. Keymon of Gibson; two grandsons, Bryce Keymon Edwards and Blane A. Keymon, both of Gibson; and many spiritually adopted kids, grandkids and too many dear friends to name.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home in Medina.