Funeral services for Mrs. Doris Jean Matthews, 90, were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel with Keith Brown officiating. Burial followed in Oak Hill Cemetery in Gadsden, Tenn. Visitation was Saturday from 4 until 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon until service time.

Mrs. Matthews, a lifelong homemaker, devoted wife, mother and grandmother, and member of Harris Grove United Methodist Church, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at her home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William B. Matthews; parents, Henry and Callie Blurton; a daughter, Elaine Hayes; a sister, Rose Forsythe; and a brother, Bobby Glen Blurton.

Mrs. Matthews is survived by a daughter, Maxine (Robert) Long; a son, David (Debra) Matthews; a sister, Patty Lovett; four grandchildren, Jeana (John) Turnbow, Trey (Ashley) Hayes, Barry (Allison) Matthews and Bradley (Kara) Matthews; and eight great-grandchildren, Will and Matthew Turnbow, Sadie Hayes, James William and Abigail Matthews, and Katie, Charlotte and Samuel Matthews.