Your Right to Know
Court Report
Leigh Hayes, reckless driving
Rocky Snider Jr., driving without DL
Robert Jones, Public intoxication
Stephanie McKeel, simple possession, Sch. II
Percy Roberson, simple domestic assault
Nick Bahannon, simple domestic assault, comtempt of court
Brandon Thomas, domestic assaults
Jeremy Walton, simple domestic assault
Jamey Graves, domestic assault
Fadarious Richardson, domestic assault
Carlos Wardlow, waived to grand jury
Trenton Court Report
Gary Pickard – driving while licensed revoked
Dustin Lee Graham –bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
Montarius Douglas – bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
Nancy Osborne – simple possession meth
Nancy Osborne – drug paraphernalia
Nancy Osborne – possession of weapon
Christopher D. Bell – driving without driver’s license
Laura Latham – attempted simulation
Jason Seymore – reset 1-7-20
Samantha Howell – driving on suspended
Charles B Taylor – driving without driver’s licenses
Jennifer W. Sisco – driving without driver’s licenses
Omar Pacheco – evading
Jana Pennell – evading
Colby King – resisting, diversion
Zachary Powell – resisting
Rebecca Gresham – drug paraphernalia
Jonathan David Griffin – DUI first offense
Jimmy R. Price – DUI third offense
Cynthia Powell – drug paraphernalia
Laura Latham – two counts forgery attempt
Gregory D. Hooks – domestic assault
Mark D. Lewis – simple possession Sch. VI
David S. Adams – DUI first offense
Christy Lou Baughham – resisting
Kimberly J. Blundell – simple possession Sch. VI
Kimberly J. Blundell – reckless driving
Hunter Holt – vandalism up to $1,000
Samantha English – simple Sch. VI
Christopher D. Clark – domestic assault
Christopher D. Clark – domestic assault
Randy Jefferson Gooch – bound over to Grand Jury, waived preliminary hearing
Rodney Bane – domestic assault
Stephan L. Tatum – reckless driving
Terry Griffin – bound over to Grand Jury, waived preliminary hearing
Jessica Howland – bound over to Grand Jury waived, preliminary hearing
Kenneth Wayne Higdon – bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
Isaiah Mann – DUI first offense
Richard Alan Nguire – DUI first offense
Richard Alan Nguire – simple possession Sch. II
Janice Drake – driving without driver’s license
Lela Drake – driving without driver’s license
Antonio Flores – simple possession Sch. VI
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 12/23/2019 through 01/05/2020:
Xavier Devon Epperson, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/27/2019, Stop and Shop; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license. Arresting officer: K9 Stewart.
Dylan Lee Hudspeth, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/29/2019, 1516 Etheridge; Charges: aggravated burglary, picked up for other agency, assault, contributing to delinquency of minor. Arresting officer: PTL Grisham.
Travis Louis Robinson, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/23/2019, Walmart; Charges: 911 calls in non-emerg situations prohib. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.
Bailey Paige Williams-McCoy, 18, of Medina; Arrest date and location: 12/29/2019, 1517 Etheridge; Charges: aggravated burglary, assault, contributing to delinquency of minor. Arresting officer: PTL Grisham.
Kiera Elizabeth Allen, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/05/2020, 1421 Osborne; Charges: filing false report. Arresting officer: PTL Stewart.
Candy Marie Cunningham, 31, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 01/03/2020, Luck Madden Rd; Charges: evading arrest, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: PTL Estes.
Alex M. Dameron, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/04/2020, 1421 Osborne St; Charges: aggravated sexual battery. Arresting officer: LT Williams.
Jaylon Irvin Tucker, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/30/2019, Rachel’s and 22nd; Charges: aggravated burglary, theft of property, evading arrest, possession of sch VI, tampering with or fabricating evidence. Arresting officer: Inv. Williams.
John Allen Yarbrough, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/04/2020, 2902 Vine St; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 12/30/2019 through 01/05/2020.
Charles William Ross Jr., b/m, 63 – reckless endangerment, possession of handgun while under the influence
Anthony Bernard Cartwright Jr., b/m, 33 – capias
Tara Lynne Deinhart, w/f, 29 – capias
Dequan Shquielle Glascoe, b/m, 26 – capias
Isaiah Solis Huerta Jr. , h/m, 50 – criminal impersonation
Joshua Ryan Hutson, w/m, 30 – grounds for arrest by office without warrant
Cortez Devon Jackson, b/m, 26 – capias
Gary Nicholas Pickard, w/m, 32 – capias
Michelle Denise Rinks, w/f, 48 – capias
Inspections
Wall Street Grill, Humboldt, complete inspection, 92 score
Wall Street Grill, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Golden Palace, Trenton, complete inspection, 88 score, two criticals
China House, Milan, complete inspection, 78 score, four criticals
El Vallarta, Trenton, complete inspection, 91 score, one critical
Hicks-Phelan VFW Post, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score
Golden Palace, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 98 score
T&G Miracle Food Express, Humboldt, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical
China House, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score
T&G Miracle Food Express, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 97 score
El Vallarta, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Marriages
Jerry Thomas Braddock of Humboldt and Melissa McKinnie Pledge of Bells
David Lee Damron of Milan and Sarah Nicole Mitchell of Milan
Jimmy Franklin Gilliland of Rutherford and Stacy Lee Ann Campbell VanDyke of Rutherford
Matthew Kent McNabb of Trenton and Joanna Carol Parrish of Trenton
Divorces
Judy Liebenow vs. Carson Liebenow
Real Estate Transfers
David Gordon to Marsha Wood – Trenton – $57,900
Bradley Lindsey and wife, Kristi Lindsey to Derek Ryan – Medina – $204,900
David L. Pickering and Virginia M. Borzellere to Brenda Joy Cultra and husband, Randall Gene Cultra – Trenton – $82,400
Terry Walker and Deborah Tate to Gary Don Thompson and wife, Shelly Carol Thompson – 6th CD – $234,680
Cynthia B. Saveh to Sakeitha L. Williams – Medina – $141,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $ 50,000
Carolyn Zimmerman to Justin Schroeder and wife, Allison Whitener Schroeder – Dyer – $201,000
Joshua W. Barker and wife, Quentella Barker to Cherie Martin and husband, Joshua Martin – Medina – $169,900
Timothy J. Malone and wife, Pamela K. Malone to Roy L. Bonds, Jr and wife, Chasita Bonds – Trenton – $25,000
Janet Trueman to Mark A. Thornton and wife, Peggy S. Thornton – Medina – $195,000
Marsha Witwer, f/k/a Marsha B. Forsyth, to Hannah Hill – Trenton – $70,000
Jerry G. Sowell to Juan Blanco and Sayra Perez-Padilla – Humboldt – $90,000
Terry Gene Wynn to Manish Patel – Humboldt – $29,000
Barry Allen, d/b/a Barry Allen Construction, to R. Alan Barnwell and wife, Ann H. Barnwell – Milan – $236,900
Lonney C. Miller and wife, Mary Miller to Kevin Matthew Hornsby and wife, Candace Nicole Hornsby – Rutherford – $161,000
James Belew Beasley, Jr. to Craig Hollaway – Milan – $144,000
Sarah Jo Cunningham, f/k/a Sarah Jo Maitland, to Thomas P. McCaslin and wife, Pamela J. McCaslin – Humboldt – $90,000
Carthel Jack Finch and wife, Debbie Ann Finch to Station Nine Rescue Squad – Rutherford – $45,000
Alan Rasmussen and wife, Marlene Rasmussen to Ed Norman – Trenton – $5,000
Darryl Horne and wife, Susan H. Horne to Kenneth Z. Hilliard and Morgan R. Law – Medina – $345,000
Buried Treasures, LLC and Helen M. Eaton to Jason T. Martin – Milan – $83,000
Sam Stinson to Hi Tech Properties L.C. – Milan – $135,000
Edward Korn, III and wife, Heather Korn to Myron L. Medlin and wife, Kristine E. Medlin – Trenton – $210,000
Brenton Moore and wife, Courtney Moore to Taw W. Sipes – Milan – $157,000
Hale Estates, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Humboldt – $60,000
HAK Acquisitions, LLC to Matthew T. Heisler and wife, Aimee Michelle Heisler – Milan – $187,500
Hilda Ann Stanley, Mark Dale Stanley and wife, Leah Anne Stanley to Patrick M. Hughes and wife, Carrie L. Hughes – Humboldt – $139,900
Lora Parris to Max A. Dashnaw and wife, Billie J. Dashnaw – Medina – $124,900
Robert Spencer, Jr. and Sandra Spencer Barkley, as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Robert Lynn Spencer, Sr., to Justin A. Parrish – Medina – $224,000
Daryle Ray Laster to AP Vanguard TN Chapter 001, Inc – Bradford – $30,000
David S. Kinniburgh and wife, Janette Kinniburgh to Bradley T. Zill and wife, Amanda M. Zill – Medina – $253,900
Mullen Construction Company, Inc. to Courtney Ballentine and Bradley Ballentine – Trenton – $120,000
Donald Yoder and wife, Julia Yoder to James Yoder and wife, Esther Yoder – Rutherford – $458,750
Donald Yoder and wife, Julia Yoder to Steve Yoder and wife, Barbara Yoder – Rutherford – $216,250
Addie Rose Brelsford, Trustee of the Addie Rose Brelsford Revocable Living Trust – Rutherford – $38,000
April Shebesh to Christy Eubanks – Dyer – $33,142
Jana Ray to Connor Jace Reeves – Kenton $35,000
Pauline Bogle, Brenda Ruth Pickard, Anita Rose Greene and Mary Beth Webb to W.L. Patterson – Milan – $30,000
Christopher Sampson to Charles B. Watkins and wife, Sufeng Li Watkins – Humboldt – $119,900
John Franklin Warmath to Lashlee Rich Building Materials -Humboldt – $10,000
Mike Hawks to H. Grant Bloecher and wife, Kathryn E. Bloecher – Humboldt – $88,000
Judith S. Martin to Hobock Properties, Inc.- Humboldt – $53,000
Stanley T. Sanders and wife, Elizabeth A. Sanders to Corbin Chandler – Humboldt – $75,000
Cynthia Arnold to Edward Guyton – Humboldt – $6,000
Ginger Pitts to Aurelio Baez and wife, Christina M. Baez – Milan – $48,000
Donna G. Counce and husband, John P. Counce to The Greene Children’s Trust – Dyer – $280,500
Ducky’s Holding Corporation and Jeffrey T. Triplett and Teresa H. Triplett to Charles E. Baker and wife, Amy A. Baker – Milan – $15,000
Stephen D. Ray and wife, Kelly J. Ray to Juan D. Marroquin Larios, Jorge Alexander Campos and Claudia Y. Larios Gonzalez – Medina – $210,000Joyce J. Duck, by and through Attorney-In-Fact Barbara Adams, and Barbara dams to Jeff Holt and wife, Kimberly Holt – 25th CD – $42,000
Elizabeth Smallwood, f/k/a Elizabeth J. Barnes to Quan Sui Zi Shi, a/k/a Chelsea Shi Jackson – Medina – $129,850
HAK Acquisitions, LLC to Edward Rushing – Milan – $187,500
Sandra Buzard to Mary Thomas and husband, John Thomas – Trenton – $119,900
William Kendall Penney and wife, Andrea Jane Penney to Marty K. Capps and wife, Mary A. Capps – Milan – $320,000
Justin McNabb and wife, Jennifer McNabb to William K. Penney and Andrea J. Penney – Millan – $260,000
Larry Butler and wife, Shelia Butler to John Hopper and wife, Melissa Hopper – Medina – $15,000
Richard Hopkins to Gibson County Municipal Water District – Trenton – $5,000
Mary Ann Armstrong, Patsy Joyce Hughes, Wanda Gail Quinn and Donna Sue Taylor to Brian W. Zimny and wife, Alane M. Zimny and Hollis Clenney – Milan – $40,000
HAK Aquisitions, LLC to Kevin Finnegan and wife, Jessica V. Finnegan – Milan – $183,500
Daniel Sidney East, II to Timothy G. Jones and Joshua C. Hayes – Rutherford – $31,000
Billy Wayne Alexander and Linda D. Alexander to Wanda Lee Helton – Humboldt – $18,500
Annamarie Taylor Valdes, John Lewis Watson Taylor, as Executor of the Estate of Kathryn Taylor McCullough to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $10,000
Joshua David Green to William R. Corwin and wife, Marcia M. Corwin – Milan – $55,000
Killion-Reyes Properties, LLC to Forged Investments, LLC – Rutherford – $63,000
Timothy Allen Thedford, Jr. to James Harold Douglas, II – Bradford, $3,000
Stephen Allen Butler to Wade Lee Helton – Humboldt – $5,500
Johnny Pickle and wife, Donna Pickle and Peggy Griffin to Scott A. Powell – Trenton – $20,000
Candace M. Perry, f/k/a Candace M. Stone, to James Heath McGarity – Medina – $141,100
Linda Anderson to Richard J. Coel and wife, Maria S. Coel – Trenton – $33,000
Barry Scott Combs to Casey Taggart – Milan – $33,500
Regions Bank, d/b/a Regions Mortgage, to Federal National Mortgage Association – Milan
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Brandon Michael Smith and wife, Montana Lea Smith – Medina – $259,699.03
Sabrina Langston to Jacob Faulkner – Rutherford – $9,500
Jacquelyn B. Worley, f/k/a Jacquelyn B. Vanderroest, to Derrick L. Bell and wife, Lisa M. Bell – Milan – $69,500
Jason Guest to Darrell West, Christina West and Courtney West – Medina – $120,500
Nelson Lee Jackson to Albert Edward Jackson – Kenton – $25.000
Amber Arnold Travis, f/k/a Amber Arnold, to Scott Owen Miles and wife, Amanda Joy Miles – Milan – $145,000
Jessica Stegall and husband, Joshua Stegall to Thomas S. Diamond, II and wife, Meagan Diamond – Medina – $171,000
Escue Wood Treated Products, LLC to Hixson Lumber Sales of TN, Inc. Milan – $1,980,000
Copper Door, LLC to Jeffrey Reel and wife, Nancy Colleen Reel – Rutherford – $40,000
Wayne Wendt and wife, Bonita Wendt, d/b/a Lady Bug Learning Center, to Kristopher Hardin and wife, Laura Hardin – Bradford – $35,000
Helping Hand of Humboldt, Inc. to Charles P. Wilson, Inc. – Humboldt – $25,000
Jonah W. Horner to Bailey A. Carroll and Roger Carroll and wife, Carla Carroll – Trenton – $115,000
Harold Glenn Ford and Clara Lynne Stuard to Shoaf Investment Partnership – Milan – $240,000
Wallace Hendon and wife, Jennifer Hendon to Darryl Marcle and wife, Beth Marcle – Trenton – $50,000
The City of Dyer to The Industrial Development Board of the City of Dyer – Dyer
Bradley Owens and wife, Alicia Owens to Kyle Budd and wife, Mica L. Budd – Medina – $255,000
Leah M. Evans, f/k/a Leah M. Farley, to Arline A. Lloyd – Dyer – $55,000
Barry Brittain and wife, Leanne Brittain to Charles K. Creasy and wife, Glenda L. Creasy – $275,000
Carol A. Hunt, Trustee of the Blazer Trust and Trustee of the Mitchell Trust, to Shawn Prendergast and wife, Kristen White – Milan – $235,000
Joe A. Appleton and wife, Joan E. Appleton to Joseph Blake Parson and wife, Crystal L. Hoonhorst-Parson – Milan – $322,718
Lisa Montague to Larry Johnson – Humboldt – $5,000
Annamaria Valdes and John Lewis Taylor to Chance M. Reed – Trenton – $102,000
Lori Essery and Scottie Griffin to Jack Joyner – Humboldt – $86,500
Janice Reed to McKenzie Banking Company – Humboldt – $284,500
Diana Galloway, Shirley Ann Galloway and Lynn C. Galloway to Jackson 38301, LLC – Humboldt – $150,000
Hazel Rose, LLC, Joe Porter, Brock Porter and Andrew Porter and Porter Family Limited Partnership to James Ramey – Trenton – $280,000
Jessica Nicole Chandler and husband, Robert David Chandler to Jessika Blair London and David Derry – Humboldt – $313,000
Building Permits
Eddie Goodwin, 28 John Neal Road, Bradford
Clark Homes, 18 Tara Drive, Medina
Clark Homes, 3 McMillion Cove, Medina
Vicki Morris, 118 Mathis Crossing, Milan