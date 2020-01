Sylvia Sue Blakemore, 68, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Maplewood Healthcare in Jackson, Tenn.

Ms. Blakemore was born on August 10, 1951 in Humboldt, Tenn. to the late Hicks Blakemore and Jamie Lee (London) Blakemore.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Dewitt Harris Blakemore, Jerry Blakemore and Frank Lee Blakemore.

Ms. Blakemore is survived by her sister, Janie James; and several nieces and nephews.