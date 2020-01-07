Graveside services for Gethel Modene Powell, 85, were held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in the Nunn Cemetery with Rev. Mike Waddey officiating.

Mrs. Powell died Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital after a lengthy illness.

She was born in Dyer County, Tenn., daughter of the late Porter and Gethel C. Anderson Moore and had lived in Crockett County for the past 30years. Previously she had lived in Gibson and Dyer counties and was a retired farmer.

Mrs. Powell was a member of the Maury City First Baptist Church.

She was the widow of Bonnie Joe Powell, who preceded her in death in 2003.

Mrs. Powell was preceded in death by her husband, Bonnie Joe Powell; and her daughter, Ava Jean Boyd.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathey Boyd Moore of Friendship, Tenn.; sisters, Madrid Abercrombie of Tampa, Fla. and Lucy Denton of Memphis, Tenn.; granddaughter, Shane Elizabeth Genco of Atlanta, Ga.; special friend, Anita Wood of Friendship; and several nieces and nephews.

Friendship Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.