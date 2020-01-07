Funeral services for Mrs. Elizabeth Rebecca Mealer, 88, were held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in the Shelton Funeral Home chapel with Billy Smith officiating. Burial followed in Old Gibson Cemetery. Visitation was Monday from 5 until 9 p.m.

Mrs. Mealer, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a member of Christian Chapel Church of Christ and Dyer Church of Christ, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at her daughter’s home in Kingston Springs, Tenn.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Mealer.

Mrs. Mealer is survived by two daughters, Sandi Sircher of Brazil, Tenn. and Patti (Bobby) Chapman of Kingston Springs; a son, David (Susan) Mealer of Memphis, Tenn.; a sister, Barbara Taylor of Trenton, Tenn.; two brothers, Denton Scott of Arlington, Tex. and Tom Scott of Macomb, Mich.; five grandchildren, Joshua Chapman, Jessica Chapman, Ian Chapman, Mitch Mealer and Delaney Mealer; and a great-granddaughter, Asa Jones.