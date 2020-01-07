Dennis Whitney, 81, passed away December 16, 2019 at the Hospice of Okeechobee Hamrick House in Okeechobee, Fla., ending his struggle with cancer. He fulfilled his desire of “wanting to be as active as I can be until I cannot be” during this struggle and became an inspiration for many.

Mr. Whitney is survived by his wife of 53 years, Donna Whitney of Okeechobee; sons Duane of Springfield, Ill., Michael of Groton, Conn., Steven of Arlington, Tex, and Jonathon of Plattsmouth, Nebr.; and daughters, Angela of Bloomington, Ill. and Carla of Plainfield, Ill.

He graduated from schools in Springfield, Minn., served as a medic in the Air Force, stayed in the medical field by graduating from a nursing program in St. Louis, Mo. at a time when such occupations were considered female only, and then graduating from a school of anesthesia in Peoria, Ill. He and his family spent the greater part of their lives in the town of Dyer, Tenn. After wintering in Okeechobee for several seasons, the choice was made to retire there. His favorite past times included antiquing, fishing and golfing. One of his best life’s experiences was serving as an elder and door greeter for Peace Lutheran Church here in Okeechobee. His was a well lived life and he will be missed by many.