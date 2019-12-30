Your Right to Know
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 12/16/2019 through 12/22/2019:
Donald Neel Barber, 50, of Humboldy; Arrest date and location: 12/17/2019, HPD; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: SGT Yarbrough.
Darius Darymone Campbell, 42, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/22/2019, 110 Sweet Gum; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.
Adam Clay Carson, 42, of Dyersburg; Arrest date and location: 12/21/2019, Walmart; Charges: criminal trespassing, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.
Keondre Jawun Crawford, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/17/2019, High School; Charges: robbery. Arresting officer: SGT Hill.
Barton Ray Drake, 43, of Medon,TN; Arrest date and location: 12/22/2019, Front St.; Charges: failure to yield right-of-way, simple possession. Arresting officer: SGT Moore.
April Oeisha Holloway, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/22/2019, Ingram St. & Stacy St.; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, violation of light law. Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.
Martavius Dewayne Jackson, 29, of Stanton, TN; Arrest date and location: 12/22/2019, Front St.; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: SGT Moore.
Sheila Jeanette Pickard, 57, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/21/2019, 22nd/Main; Charges: driving under influence, mfg/del/sell controlled substance, violation open container. Arresting officer: PTL Fleming.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 12/16/2019 through 12/22/2019.
Stacey Michelle Brown, w/f, 27 – child abuse or neglect (non-violent)
Robert Nelson Burrow, w/m, 26 – failure to appear
Sequna Latez Copeland, b/m, 30 – other
Brett Lee Dixon, w/m, 27 – capias
Gregory Dustin Hooks Jr., b/m, 33 – capias
Jonathon Lamont Jones, b/m, 31 – capias
Michael Seth Lindsey, w/m, 29 – driving on revoked/suspended license
Tammy Michelle Mealer, w/f, 49 – hold for other agency
Jeffrey Lee Patrick, w/m, 42 – capias
Rondal Lee Price, w/m, 36 – capias
Joshua Ray Reynolds, w/m, 28 – capias
Joshua Dewayne Rose, w/m, 40 – capias
James Neil Wilson, w/m, 40 – capias
Joseph Wesley Wright, w/m, 34 – capias
Eddie Ray Lynn Zar, w/m, 39 – capias
Donald Neel Barber, w/m, 50 – violation of probation
Bobby James Cliff Jr., b/m, 36 – violation of order of protection/restraining order
Rayford George Franklin, b/m, 59 – capias
Wesley Neil Karnes, w/m, 41 – driving without license, vandalism, driving under the influence first offense
Kelly Sue Manuel, w/f, 49 – capias
Michael Carrington Moran, w/m, 20 – manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, simple possession/casual exchange, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Phillip Jerome Palmer, b/m, 43 – capias
Lauren Elizabeth Pierson, w/f, 19 – simple possession/casual exchange
Gary Delaine Williams, w/m, 37 – capias
Marriages
Christopher Alan Jeppeson of Trenton and Melissa Ann Campbell of Trenton
Richard Houston Hopkins of Milan and Annie Elizabeth Rainwater of Milan
Christian Lee Crawford of Medina and Sonya Marie Oliver Allen of Medina
Kevin Lee Warren of Milan and Kimberly Delynn Barrett Buckingham of Milan
Real Estate Transfers
W.L. Hundley and wife, Wilma Hundley to James Haynes and wife, Sheila Haynes, Dianne Reaves and Derek Haynes – Humboldt – $37,000
Christopher Harvey Gordon to Gauri K. Patel and Kamlesh Javer Patel – 20th CD – $9,000
Emily Nichols Pulley, Rebecca Nichols Bryant, Thomas P. Nichols, Howard L. Nichols and Nancy Nichols Goodrich to Sonya Carol Goodrich – Medina – $67,500
Brian Jay Hurst and wife, Tammy M. Hurst to Eric W. Davis and wife, Amy L. Davis – Medina – $370,000
Walter Miles, Jr. to Deborah Bennett – Dyer – $53,000
Jimmy Fish and wife, Diane Fish to Tammy Nichole Patterson – Humboldt – $85,000
Linda B. York to Keith Beard and wife, Lianne Beard – Milan – $10,000
Elbert W. Shanklin and wife, Judy C. Shanklin to Brittney Leann Davis – Dyer – $58,500
Richardson D. Bell and wife, Donna J. Bell to W&W Farms LLC – Rutherford – $23,086
Ronny Dycus and wife, Patricia Dycus to Michael D. Brogdon and wife, Cassandra Brogdon – Milan – $14,500
Doris Creecy-Laughlin to Sonya Campbell – Trenton – $125,500
William Ray Burns and wife, Eugenia Cleo Burns to Wilma Jo Griggs, as Trustee of the Wilma Jo Griggs Revocable Living Trust – Kenton – $20,000
Donald Leggett and wife, Norma Leggett to Sheila Ann McGowan and husband, Stuart Hammond McGowan – Medina – $210,000
Jeff Harrison to Robert J. Clark – 13th CD – $7,800
Jerry Wayne Shelton and wife, Janice Cooper Shelton to Philip Plyler and wife, Sarah Plyler – Milan – $110,000
Building Permits
Daniel White, 31 Eldad Road, Trenton
George David Phillips, 223 Jim Bob Scruggs Road, Humboldt
Shaun Ribble, 415 State Route 187, Medina
Anne Khamapirah, 122 Bobbitt Road, Medina
Melvin Morris, 163 Trezevant Highway, Bradford
John Adkins, 137 Esquire Estes Road, Humboldt
Clark Homes, 1 McMillion Cove, Medina
Junnie Connell, 35 Manner Frank Road, Milan
Tom Crutchfield, 84 Dawson Bottom Road, Humboldt
Mark Farris, 84 Hunter Jones Road, Milan
Dyer Builders, 231 State Route 186S, Humboldt
RHA Health Services, 2055 Highway 45 Bypass, Trenton
Immanuel Baptist Church, 1001 South College Street, Trenton