Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 12/16/2019 through 12/22/2019:

Donald Neel Barber, 50, of Humboldy; Arrest date and location: 12/17/2019, HPD; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: SGT Yarbrough.

Darius Darymone Campbell, 42, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/22/2019, 110 Sweet Gum; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.

Adam Clay Carson, 42, of Dyersburg; Arrest date and location: 12/21/2019, Walmart; Charges: criminal trespassing, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.

Keondre Jawun Crawford, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/17/2019, High School; Charges: robbery. Arresting officer: SGT Hill.

Barton Ray Drake, 43, of Medon,TN; Arrest date and location: 12/22/2019, Front St.; Charges: failure to yield right-of-way, simple possession. Arresting officer: SGT Moore.

April Oeisha Holloway, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/22/2019, Ingram St. & Stacy St.; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, violation of light law. Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.

Martavius Dewayne Jackson, 29, of Stanton, TN; Arrest date and location: 12/22/2019, Front St.; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: SGT Moore.

Sheila Jeanette Pickard, 57, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/21/2019, 22nd/Main; Charges: driving under influence, mfg/del/sell controlled substance, violation open container. Arresting officer: PTL Fleming.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 12/16/2019 through 12/22/2019.

Stacey Michelle Brown, w/f, 27 – child abuse or neglect (non-violent)

Robert Nelson Burrow, w/m, 26 – failure to appear

Sequna Latez Copeland, b/m, 30 – other

Brett Lee Dixon, w/m, 27 – capias

Gregory Dustin Hooks Jr., b/m, 33 – capias

Jonathon Lamont Jones, b/m, 31 – capias

Michael Seth Lindsey, w/m, 29 – driving on revoked/suspended license

Tammy Michelle Mealer, w/f, 49 – hold for other agency

Jeffrey Lee Patrick, w/m, 42 – capias

Rondal Lee Price, w/m, 36 – capias

Joshua Ray Reynolds, w/m, 28 – capias

Joshua Dewayne Rose, w/m, 40 – capias

James Neil Wilson, w/m, 40 – capias

Joseph Wesley Wright, w/m, 34 – capias

Eddie Ray Lynn Zar, w/m, 39 – capias

Donald Neel Barber, w/m, 50 – violation of probation

Bobby James Cliff Jr., b/m, 36 – violation of order of protection/restraining order

Rayford George Franklin, b/m, 59 – capias

Wesley Neil Karnes, w/m, 41 – driving without license, vandalism, driving under the influence first offense

Kelly Sue Manuel, w/f, 49 – capias

Michael Carrington Moran, w/m, 20 – manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, simple possession/casual exchange, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Phillip Jerome Palmer, b/m, 43 – capias

Lauren Elizabeth Pierson, w/f, 19 – simple possession/casual exchange

Gary Delaine Williams, w/m, 37 – capias

Marriages

Christopher Alan Jeppeson of Trenton and Melissa Ann Campbell of Trenton

Richard Houston Hopkins of Milan and Annie Elizabeth Rainwater of Milan

Christian Lee Crawford of Medina and Sonya Marie Oliver Allen of Medina

Kevin Lee Warren of Milan and Kimberly Delynn Barrett Buckingham of Milan

Real Estate Transfers

W.L. Hundley and wife, Wilma Hundley to James Haynes and wife, Sheila Haynes, Dianne Reaves and Derek Haynes – Humboldt – $37,000

Christopher Harvey Gordon to Gauri K. Patel and Kamlesh Javer Patel – 20th CD – $9,000

Emily Nichols Pulley, Rebecca Nichols Bryant, Thomas P. Nichols, Howard L. Nichols and Nancy Nichols Goodrich to Sonya Carol Goodrich – Medina – $67,500

Brian Jay Hurst and wife, Tammy M. Hurst to Eric W. Davis and wife, Amy L. Davis – Medina – $370,000

Walter Miles, Jr. to Deborah Bennett – Dyer – $53,000

Jimmy Fish and wife, Diane Fish to Tammy Nichole Patterson – Humboldt – $85,000

Linda B. York to Keith Beard and wife, Lianne Beard – Milan – $10,000

Elbert W. Shanklin and wife, Judy C. Shanklin to Brittney Leann Davis – Dyer – $58,500

Richardson D. Bell and wife, Donna J. Bell to W&W Farms LLC – Rutherford – $23,086

Ronny Dycus and wife, Patricia Dycus to Michael D. Brogdon and wife, Cassandra Brogdon – Milan – $14,500

Doris Creecy-Laughlin to Sonya Campbell – Trenton – $125,500

William Ray Burns and wife, Eugenia Cleo Burns to Wilma Jo Griggs, as Trustee of the Wilma Jo Griggs Revocable Living Trust – Kenton – $20,000

Donald Leggett and wife, Norma Leggett to Sheila Ann McGowan and husband, Stuart Hammond McGowan – Medina – $210,000

Jeff Harrison to Robert J. Clark – 13th CD – $7,800

Jerry Wayne Shelton and wife, Janice Cooper Shelton to Philip Plyler and wife, Sarah Plyler – Milan – $110,000

Building Permits

Daniel White, 31 Eldad Road, Trenton

George David Phillips, 223 Jim Bob Scruggs Road, Humboldt

Shaun Ribble, 415 State Route 187, Medina

Anne Khamapirah, 122 Bobbitt Road, Medina

Melvin Morris, 163 Trezevant Highway, Bradford

John Adkins, 137 Esquire Estes Road, Humboldt

Clark Homes, 1 McMillion Cove, Medina

Junnie Connell, 35 Manner Frank Road, Milan

Tom Crutchfield, 84 Dawson Bottom Road, Humboldt

Mark Farris, 84 Hunter Jones Road, Milan

Dyer Builders, 231 State Route 186S, Humboldt

RHA Health Services, 2055 Highway 45 Bypass, Trenton

Immanuel Baptist Church, 1001 South College Street, Trenton