Graveside services for Ms. Ernestine Little were held at 1 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at Centerville Cemetery.

Ms. Little, 87, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at her daughter’s home, surrounded by family.

Some of her favorite hobbies included cooking, painting and gardening.

She was preceded in death by her mom, Ruby Morris Chappel; and her husband, J.W. Little.

Ms. Little is survived by her son, Steve Little; daughter, Sheila Keltner and husband Russell; grandchildren, Matthew Little, Sarah Massengill and Rachel Curry; great-grandchildren, Audrey Little, Georgia Massengill, Amez Curry and Rebekah Curry.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home in Medina, Tenn.