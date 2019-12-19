GCHS band director asks Dyer for donation

By Cara Zarecor

The Dyer Mayor and Board of Aldermen sat down for the last regular meeting of 2019 on Monday, Dec. 9. The quorum present passed a motion that the previously-scheduled Dec. 23 meeting would be canceled due to several who’d be unable to attend due to Christmas obligations. Alderpersons absent were Tom Mikkelsen and Jennifer Hughey.

After roll call, the Pledge of Allegiance, a prayer led by Alderman Fred Ivie and the approval of minutes from the Nov. 25 meeting, two visitors came forth and were recognized.

Jeremy Tate, director of the Gibson County High School band, was the first visitor to take the floor. Tate explained that every four years all the band directors in Gibson County collaborate to form a mass band. This past spring, he and Assistant Director Trevor Mayhall sent in an application for the Gibson County Mass Band to perform in the Tournament of Roses Parade on Jan. 1, 2021. Much to their surprise, the band was one of eight applicants that were chosen.

The hurdle to overcome now is funding the trip for 370 students at an approximate cost of $7,000-$9,000 per student. Tate said that each band director in the county is asking their municipalities for financial help and the most immediate expense is an $87,000 deposit to secure a chartered flight so that all the students can arrive in Pasadena, Calif. simultaneously. After some discussion, the board agreed to meet one hour earlier at their next regularly-scheduled meeting on Jan. 6 to make a decision on how much the City of Dyer would be able to give. This will come after year-end financial projections are made. The city also plans to help with fundraisers.

The second visitor to approach the board was Sandra Ball, a resident of Lee Street, who asked for help with a threatening dog belonging to one of her neighbors. Ball said that children couldn’t walk to school and the elderly people on Lee St. were all terrified of the dog, who she said is a house dog that gets left out for prolonged periods of time. Even though both animal control and police have responded to Ball’s requests, the problem still exists and more needs to be done.

Dyer Police Chief Brad Lindsey was present to hear Ball’s request and said he would come to fully assess the situation first thing on Tuesday morning.

In his report, Mayor Chris Younger commended everyone who participated in and attended what he described as an “excellent” Christmas parade. Younger also wanted to remind citizens that live Christmas trees and empty boxes could be placed by the road for disposal. Street Superintendent Dale Carroll and his team will spend several days after Christmas picking up these items as soon as possible to take them to proper recycling receptacles.

Dyer Fire Chief Brandon Rudd asked the board to accept the resignation of fireman Travis Burks, who needed to resign due to work scheduling conflicts. The board unanimously accepted and also approved Rudd’s request for the purchase of $1,197 for more needed fire foam for the department.

Younger said that new flooring had just been installed in the Community Center. He added that Mikkelsen had recently met with a contractor and instead of a gas pack, the decision had been made to implement the use of a split unit, price pending, as this type of system wouldn’t interfere with the ability to drive around the building. The projected finish date for the completion of the building is March 2020.

In unfinished business, Younger wanted to let everyone know that new carpet will be installed to resurface the putt-putt golf in the city’s park in the spring.

“It will be the first thing done,” he said.

After an unanimous vote to pay Christmas bonuses and accounts payable, the meeting was adjourned.