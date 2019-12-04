South College’s Rosedale included on Tour of Homes

Rosedale, a home built in 1850, will be featured on the Tour of Homes, part of the Downtown Trenton Committee’s celebration of Hometown Christmas, Sunday, Dec. 8.

Rosedale, currently owned by Jeff and Angela Mueller, is located at 403 South College Street. It was built for Rev. Matthew Martin Marshall, who moved there with his family from Fredericksburg, Virg. Several years later, his granddaughter Eliza McEwen inherited the home. Her husband, Captain Quinton Rankin, was killed during the infamous Night Riders dispute in 1908.

The Night Riders were men who lived near Reelfoot Lake and considered the lake and surrounding property to be public. They made their living fishing its waters.

Rankin and his law partner Colonel R.Z. Taylor purchased deeds to the property. They were kidnapped by the Night Riders at the Ward Hotel near the lake on Oct. 19, 1908. Rankin was hanged, but Taylor escaped into he lake. A long and well publicized criminal proceeding followed, but the murderers were never brought the justice. The State of Tennessee did, however, grant special fishing rights to the locals of Reelfoot Lake to avoid further bloodshed.

In 1911, Eliza Rankin remodeled the home. She passed away shortly thereafter, and the home was converted into three apartments. Hal and Margaret Holmes purchased the property in 1943. He was a well known attorney, and she was a teacher. They lived in Rosedale for 52 years.

Jerry and Shirley Powers bought the house in 1996 and began several renovations. Kenny and Sherry Vaughn purchased it in 2001 and started a bed and breakfast there. The Muellers moved in to Rosedale in 2009.

Tour the Muellers’ home at 403 S. College St. as well as 508 S. High, 600 S. High, and 711 S. High streets during the Hometown Christmas Tour of Homes on Sunday, Dec. 8, 1-5 p.m. Tickets are $20 and are available at Trenton City Hall, the Trenton Gazette, and the Greater Gibson County Area Chamber of Commerce or from any Downtown Trenton Committee member.

The Gibson County Courthouse, Teapot Museum, and Roosevelt Hall are also included on the tour. Elected officials will have the courthouse lobby decorated fro the season and will be serving cookies and punch. Mayor Tom Witherspoon plans to hand out candy. There will be a drawing for Chamber Cash.

Refreshments will also be available at the Teapot Museum, and Roosevelt Hall will have vendors set up for holiday shopping.

Visit all seven venues to be eligible to win a prize pack. See your ticket for details.