Funeral services for Mrs. Linda Ables, 78, were held 2 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at Oak Grove United Methodist Church with Rev. Kenny Perry and Rev. Darrell Ridgely officiating. Burial followed in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Mrs. Ables passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born in the Edison community of Gibson County to the late William Motley and Opal Hamilton Koffman. She was a longtime member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church where she played piano and was active in the United Methodist Women group. Some of her favorite hobbies were playing the piano, painting and crafts.

Mrs. Ables was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Wanda DeBell.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Charles Ables Sr.; children, Charles “Chuck” Ables Jr. and wife Cathy, Charla Sweetman and husband Brad, Sherry Scott and husband David, and Pam Seavers; brother, William Koffman Jr. and wife Kathy; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be directed to the National Pancreas Foundation, 3 Bethesda Metro Center Suite 700, Bethesda, MD 20814.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home in Medina.