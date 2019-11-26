Your Right to Know
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 11/18/2019 through 11/24/2019:
Shomari Laquelle Dunlap, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/20/2019, Willow Park Lot 5; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Yarbrough.
Walter Eugene Fly, 60, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/20/2019, 8th/Vine; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Lt. Fuller.
James Tyrone King, 62, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/24/2019, 306 Vine St.; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: PTL Cano/Cooper.
Timothy Junior Mays, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/24/2019, 203 N 10th Ave. Mens Shelt.; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Cano/HPD.
Patsy Van Privitt, 78, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/24/2019, Cades Center; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.
David Glynn Riggs, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/19/2019, 1105 N 18th; Charges: assault, retaliation past action. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.
John Allen Yarbrough, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/20/2019, 3106 Laurel; Charges: criminal impersonation, public intoxication. Arresting officer: PTL Stewart.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 11/17/2019 through 11/24/2019.
Brandan Lee Baker, w/m, 22 – theft of property
Robbie Branch, w/m, 37 – capias
Qasandra Campbell, b/u, 29 – knowingly falsify sex offender registry
Christopher Ryan Cannon, w/m, 34 – capias, violation of probation
Bobby James Cliff Jr., b/m, 36 – court
Douglas Timothy Denton, w/m, 41 – capias, violation of probation
Joshua Dewayne Doran, w/m, 39 – capias
Michael Derrick Gilliam, w/m, 42 – capias
Steve Anthony Hamman, w/m, 52 – bond revoked
Donnie Dwayne Hutchins, w/m, 22 – capias
Andrew Lee Jennings, w/m, 51 – capias
Jerry William Jones Jr., w/m, 32 – capias
Travis Leslie Jones, w/m, 46 – capias
Ian Alexander King, w/m, 23 – capias
Jonathen Blake Kohler, w/m, 29 – capias, hold for other agency
Laura Michelle Latham, w/f, 32 – capias, attachment order
Soweto Ronnell Love, b/m, 32 – capias
Rakeem Jamal Maxwell, b/m, 29 – capias
Leon Burbon McNeal, b/m, 57 – disorderly conduct
Benjamin Peeler III, b/m, 31 – attachment order
Jeffrey Brian Stodola, w/m, 47 – capias
Ramon Anthony Williams, b/m, 34 – capias
Trent Edward Williamson, b/m, 43 – capias
David Lee Autry, w/m, 34 – violation of probation, capias
Christopher Dale Clark, w/m, 23 – domestic assault, vandalism, capias, aggravated assault
Quentin Octavius Currie, b/m, 38 – driving on revoked/suspended license, headlights on during inclement weather
Bradley Scott Flippin, w/m, 22 – capias
Cody O’Neal Fullington, w/m, 30 – capias
Allison Elizabeth Grooms, w/f, 30 – manufacture, delivery sale or possession of methamphetamines, simple possession/casual exchange, worthless checks
Isaiah Mann, b/m, 29 – driving under the influence first offense
Shannon Ray Patterson, w/m, 39 – schedule II drug violations
Travis Louis Robinson, b/m, 31 – attachment order
Brittany Nicole Vaden, w/f, 32 – attachment order
Marriages
Tony Neal Rose of Milan and Crystal Lynnette Mann of Milan
Real Estate Transfers
Malarie Satterfield and husband, Caleb B. Satterfield to Landon R. Little – Milan – $171,500
Kassidy Mayfield to Jeanne T. Martin – Milan – $48,000
Nicole M. Jones and husband, Keith A. Jones to Travis W. Brooks and Natalie N. Jones – Medina – $129,900
Kyle J. Heidenreich and wife, Ronda M. Heidenreich to Mary Elizabeth Scruggs and husband, Justin Samuel Scruggs – Milan – $202,000
Joseph S. Tester and wife, Kimberly D. Tester to Dusty Wolverton and wife, Lakelyn Wolverton – Medina – $184,000
Frances Lea Weaver to Sharlice Bradford McLin and husband, Zedrick McLin – Humboldt – $78.000
Heidi Stockdale and husband, Charles W. Stockdale to Joe Tester and wife, Kim Tester – Medina – $182,000