Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 11/18/2019 through 11/24/2019:

Shomari Laquelle Dunlap, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/20/2019, Willow Park Lot 5; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Yarbrough.

Walter Eugene Fly, 60, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/20/2019, 8th/Vine; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Lt. Fuller.

James Tyrone King, 62, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/24/2019, 306 Vine St.; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: PTL Cano/Cooper.

Timothy Junior Mays, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/24/2019, 203 N 10th Ave. Mens Shelt.; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Cano/HPD.

Patsy Van Privitt, 78, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/24/2019, Cades Center; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.

David Glynn Riggs, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/19/2019, 1105 N 18th; Charges: assault, retaliation past action. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.

John Allen Yarbrough, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/20/2019, 3106 Laurel; Charges: criminal impersonation, public intoxication. Arresting officer: PTL Stewart.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 11/17/2019 through 11/24/2019.

Brandan Lee Baker, w/m, 22 – theft of property

Robbie Branch, w/m, 37 – capias

Qasandra Campbell, b/u, 29 – knowingly falsify sex offender registry

Christopher Ryan Cannon, w/m, 34 – capias, violation of probation

Bobby James Cliff Jr., b/m, 36 – court

Douglas Timothy Denton, w/m, 41 – capias, violation of probation

Joshua Dewayne Doran, w/m, 39 – capias

Michael Derrick Gilliam, w/m, 42 – capias

Steve Anthony Hamman, w/m, 52 – bond revoked

Donnie Dwayne Hutchins, w/m, 22 – capias

Andrew Lee Jennings, w/m, 51 – capias

Jerry William Jones Jr., w/m, 32 – capias

Travis Leslie Jones, w/m, 46 – capias

Ian Alexander King, w/m, 23 – capias

Jonathen Blake Kohler, w/m, 29 – capias, hold for other agency

Laura Michelle Latham, w/f, 32 – capias, attachment order

Soweto Ronnell Love, b/m, 32 – capias

Rakeem Jamal Maxwell, b/m, 29 – capias

Leon Burbon McNeal, b/m, 57 – disorderly conduct

Benjamin Peeler III, b/m, 31 – attachment order

Jeffrey Brian Stodola, w/m, 47 – capias

Ramon Anthony Williams, b/m, 34 – capias

Trent Edward Williamson, b/m, 43 – capias

David Lee Autry, w/m, 34 – violation of probation, capias

Christopher Dale Clark, w/m, 23 – domestic assault, vandalism, capias, aggravated assault

Quentin Octavius Currie, b/m, 38 – driving on revoked/suspended license, headlights on during inclement weather

Bradley Scott Flippin, w/m, 22 – capias

Cody O’Neal Fullington, w/m, 30 – capias

Allison Elizabeth Grooms, w/f, 30 – manufacture, delivery sale or possession of methamphetamines, simple possession/casual exchange, worthless checks

Isaiah Mann, b/m, 29 – driving under the influence first offense

Shannon Ray Patterson, w/m, 39 – schedule II drug violations

Travis Louis Robinson, b/m, 31 – attachment order

Brittany Nicole Vaden, w/f, 32 – attachment order

Marriages

Tony Neal Rose of Milan and Crystal Lynnette Mann of Milan

Real Estate Transfers

Malarie Satterfield and husband, Caleb B. Satterfield to Landon R. Little – Milan – $171,500

Kassidy Mayfield to Jeanne T. Martin – Milan – $48,000

Nicole M. Jones and husband, Keith A. Jones to Travis W. Brooks and Natalie N. Jones – Medina – $129,900

Kyle J. Heidenreich and wife, Ronda M. Heidenreich to Mary Elizabeth Scruggs and husband, Justin Samuel Scruggs – Milan – $202,000

Joseph S. Tester and wife, Kimberly D. Tester to Dusty Wolverton and wife, Lakelyn Wolverton – Medina – $184,000

Frances Lea Weaver to Sharlice Bradford McLin and husband, Zedrick McLin – Humboldt – $78.000

Heidi Stockdale and husband, Charles W. Stockdale to Joe Tester and wife, Kim Tester – Medina – $182,000