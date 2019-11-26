Reedes giving back through veterans home’s angel tree

by Mindy East

There are angels living among us. They come from all walks of life.

As for an 11-year-old Trenton girl, Mackenzie Reedes is one of those angels.

Reedes is a sixth grader in the Trenton Special School District School. She has a passion for veterans, mainly because her family is full of service men and women.

Recently, Reedes reached out to the Tennessee State Veterans Home about gifting stuffed animals to residents to show her appreciation for their service before Veterans Day. They informed her the TSVH has an annual angel tree for all 140 residents.

“Her eyes just lite up and she hurried off the phone to tell me she wanted to fill all the wishes on the angel tree,” said grandmother Vicky Westmoreland.

Reedes has hit the ground running since learning of this Angel Tree.

“I just want to give back to the veteran’s to show my appreciation to them and help them have a merrier Christmas this year,” said Reedes.

She has inspired students at her school, and even her little cousin Lilli Perez, to help with the worthy cause. They have written thank you cards and Christmas greeting cards to be passed around to the residents.

Reedes has set a $500 goal and of that goal, she has received $150 in donations. Her family has set up a fundraiser page on Facebook called “Mackenzie’s Angel Tree fund for Veteran Home Residents”. The deadline for donations is December 10 due to the angel tree deadline being December 15.

“I greatly appreciate everyone’s help in filling these wishes and look forward to the smiling faces,” said Reedes.

If you would like to get involved, please visit Reedes Facebook fundraiser page, call Vicky Westmoreland at (731) 358-9473 or you may pick up your own card from the lobby of the Tennessee State Veterans Home Christmas tree. Gifts are due December 15 and can be dropped off at the front desk in a gift bag preferably with angel tag attached.