Judith Ann Hazelwood Bolton

Mrs. Judith “Judy” Ann Hazelwood Bolton, 78, passed away November 19, 2019 in Gadsden, Tenn.

Funeral services were conducted on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Medina Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Jones officiating. The Bolton family received friends on Friday from 3 p.m. until the service hour.

Mrs. Bolton was born on January 9, 1941 in Salem, W.V. to the late William Howard Hazelwood and Lizzie Bates.

She loved to hunt, fish, enjoyed the outdoors, singing and spending time in her garden.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bolton was preceded in death by her husband, David Bolton; two sons, Stan Brewer and Craig Morris; two brothers; and four sisters.

She is survived by one son, Jay Morris (Candy) of Milan, Tenn.; two daughters, Deanna York (David) of Maine and Kim Hardee (Mark) of Medina, Tenn.; and one sister, Dot Kimball of North Carolina; 14 grandchildren, Justin Morris, Joshua York, Kristyn Crory, Jessica Bland, Hannah Bland, Jacob York, Briley Morris, Olivia Cooper, Alex Hardee, Ashlyn Knight, Brenten Hardee, Caylie Hardee, Caleb York and Seth York; and seven great-grandchildren.

Online registry is available at MedinaFuneralHome.com.