James Terry Gibson

Mr. James Terry “Hoot” Gibson, 66, passed away on November 21, 2019 in Humboldt.

He was born on May 4, 1953 in Humboldt to Viola McKnight and the late Loye Gibson.

Gibson loved to play music, brag about his grandchildren and watch Tennessee football. Growing up, he rode horses competitively.

Survivors include his mother, “Polly” Gibson of Humboldt, Tenn.; a son, Tanner Gibson (and wife Jordan) of Nashville, Tenn.; a daughter, Jamie Hult of Sioux Falls, S.D.; a sister, Patricia Walden of Humboldt; and four grandchildren, Oliver, Greta, Gideon and Warner.

A gathering to celebrate the Gibson’s life will be held at The Coffee Shop in downtown Humboldt on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 2 – 4 p.m.