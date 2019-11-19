Your Right to Know
Court Report
Brian Pearson – simple possession of Schedule VI
Melissa Lewis – DUI (2nd)
Franklin Richards – criminal offenses against animals – attempt
Dana Lewis – attempt auto burglary
Jeffrey Somerville – criminal contempt
Armonado Lopez-Mendez – domestic assault
Charles Joseph Baker – criminal impersonation
Vincent Brown – unlawful possession of a weapon
Christopher James – theft under $1,000
Fadarious Richardson – domestic assault
Wesley young – simple possession of Schedule I
Brandon Wesley – contempt of court
Koren Mitchem – driving on revoked DL
Bethany Carter – driving without DL
Jameson Gallaway – resisting arrest
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 11/11/2019 through 11/17/2019:
Crystal James Hines, 38, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 11/16/2019, 2811 Main St.; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, financial responsibility law, display of plates. Arresting officer: PTL Stewart.
Robert Leroy Jones, 64, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/17/2019, Dover’s; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: SGT Wilson.
Christopher Lee Kuykendall, 44, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/16/2019, 28th/Main; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, driving under influence, violation open container, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.
Joseph Michael Leynes, 42, of Newbern; Arrest date and location: 11/16/2019, Exxon; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, possession of drug paraphernalia, financial responsibility law, display of plates, poss of substances w/int to mfg sch II. Arresting officer: PTL Stewart.
Christian Keaphon McDowell, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/16/2019, Plaza; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license. Arresting officer: PTL Yarbrough.
Rachel Nicole McMinn, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/17/2019, 70/79 and Dana; Charges: disorderly conduct, domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.
Montavious Demon Pettigrew, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/14/2019, 4th Ave & Maple St.; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of sch VI, window, tinted. Arresting officer: ASAC Rich.
Matthew Wayne Reeder, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/17/2019, 1415 Sunset Dr.; Charges: domestic assault, vandalism, retaliation past action. Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.
Michael Allen Reeder, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/17/2019, 1415 Sunset Dr.; Charges: domestic assault, vandalism. Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.
James Anthony Slates, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/11/2019, 1006 Etheridge; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 11/11/2019 through 11/17/2019.
Jeremy Monroe Allen, w/m, 44 – attachment order, capias
Shamondre Ladontes Anderson, b/m, 26 – schedule VI drug violations
Steven Michael Brooks, w/m, 53 – capias, attachment order
Tina Marie Crutchfield, w/f, 35 – attachment order
Relenzia Devonna Doyle, w/f, 36 – bond revoked
James Walter Duncan Jr., b/m, 43 – capias
Benjamin Russell Fuller, w/f, 25 – other, schedule II drug violations, immediate notice of accident, driving on revoked/suspended license
Kenneth Wayne Higdon, w/m, 57 – capias
Jonathon Lynn Luten, b/m, 36 – theft of property, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat, aggravated robbery
Lisa Lyell, w/f, 44 – assault, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent)
Jessica Faye McCaskill, w/f, 29 – capias
Nathan Lee Page, w/m, 23 – capias
Tristian Shada Peoples, b/m, 29 – capias
Brandon Thomas Wesley, w/m, 32 – contempt of court
Kevin Ray Agee, w/m, 50 – vio. light law, violation registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license
Scott David Baldwin, w/m, 56 – rape, sexual battery
Kathryn Lea Gordon, w/f, 40 – attachment order
Evan Dexter Gray, b/m, 51 – capias
Brandon Lee Hensley, w/m, 27 – capias
Daniel Allen Mangels, w/m, 30 – attachment order
Andrea Marie Morgan, w/f, 25 – capias
Jessica Jean Sikes, w/f, 21 – resisting arrest, domestic assault
Daniel Deangelo Williams, b/m, 23 – theft of property, criminal simulation, attachment order
Derrick Antwan Wilson, b/m, 36 – speeding, evading arrest, reckless endangerment
Marriages
Timmy Ray Williams of Humboldt and Tracy Elaine Harrison Prater of Humboldt
Travis Lynn McCoy of Humboldt and Mary Christine Barr Green of Humboldt
Randy Coleman Camp of Humboldt and Carrie Lee York of Humboldt
Jack Lee Carter of Milan and Leta Brianne Polasek of Milan
Joe Campbell Aitken of Bradford and Pamela Susan Reichelt Shabatura of Milan
Divorces
Bethany DeGroff vs Andrew Neal McGroff
Rodney L. Bosley vs Linda Gonzales Bosley
Real Estate Transfers
Stephanie Junior and Cedric Partee to Anthony Rodgers and wife, Phelicia Rodgers – Bradford – $4,000
Donnie Morgan to Joy Cody and wife, Patsy Cody – Milan – $62,500
Carolyn A. Lowey to Mark Wall and wife, Buffy Wall – Trenton – $302,000
Amanda Houston, f/k/a Amanda Leyhue, to Aubrey N. Walgreen – Milan – $125,500
Leslie Black Lewis to Amanda Houston – Milan – $89,900
W.F. Jones, Jr. and Tire Distributors Warehouse, Inc. to Bloecher Family Farms, L.P. – 7, 18 and 20th CDs – $204,
Bro-Co, a partnership consisting of Paul Bradley Rogers and James Zachary Rogers, to Brian Smith and wife, Jennifer Smith – Humboldt – $32,000
Harold Baucom and wife, Beverly Baucom to Jake H. Lewis and wife, Lauren N. Lewis – Trenton – $93,000
W.F. Jones, Jr. and Tire Distributors Warehouse, Inc. to Joshua T. Bloecher and wife, Alyna M. Bloecher – 28 and 20th CDs – $535,900
Thomas L. Manner, a/k/a Tommy Manner, and Kevin W. Manner to Steve Miller and wife, Alice Miller – Humboldt – $5,500
Paul Stanley to Caleb Curlin – Humboldt – $24,000
Paul Stanley, Jason Stanley and Stephanie Stanley to Caleb Curlin – Humboldt – $48,000
Frank K. Seyerle and wife, Audrey L. Seyerle to Anita Allen – Medina – $231,000
Michael Willey and wife, Jennifer Willey to Buried Treasurers, LLC – 16th CD – $95,000
Terry L. Mitchell and wife, Donnah Mitchell to Dorothea J. McManis and Richard Shankle – Bradford – $10,000
Katondra J. Lawson and husband, Michael D. Lawson to Roger Lee Sherrill and wife, Shelia Sherrill – Humboldt – $129,000
John Franklin Warmath to Charles P. Wilson Foundation, Inc. Humboldt – $35,000
Jane D. Cary to Kevin Crosno – 11th CD of Carroll County – $28,500
Marilyn Anne Vaughn to Joseph A. Spellings and Jonathan James – Dyer – $28,000
Tommy G. Long and wife, Patricia Long to Bobbie Stanford and Larry Stanford – Bradford – $42,000
Carol Tritt Venable as President and Jewel Tritt as Secretary of Tritt Farm Management. Inc., a General Partnership of the Edwin Tritt and Jewel Tritt Family Limited Partnership, to William Alan Whitby and Brian Edward Whitby – 6th CD – $150,000